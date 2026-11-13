Photo: Country Herald

Philadelphia, PA – Wet pavement, chilly winds and gray November skies are setting up a changing weather pattern across southeastern Pennsylvania. Friday's soaking rain will give way to gusty weekend conditions, followed by temperatures falling close to freezing.

But the cold will not last. A substantial warmup could push Philadelphia toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia faces a 100% chance of rain Friday, with temperatures reaching approximately 45 degrees.

North winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph. Rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.

Friday Rain Raises Travel Concerns Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 76 and the Schuylkill Expressway should prepare for wet roads and occasional visibility reductions.

Rain could create additional challenges near Philadelphia International Airport, although flight delays are not confirmed.

Rain chances decrease to 60% Friday evening, mainly before 7 p.m. Temperatures then fall toward 37 degrees.

Keep rain gear nearby and allow extra stopping distance.

Saturday Brings Stronger Winds Saturday, November 14, marks a noticeable transition.

Rain clears, allowing partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 47 degrees.

However, northwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph, particularly across exposed roads and open areas.

Those gusts could make conditions feel colder than the thermometer suggests.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 37 degrees.

Sunday Through Wednesday: Near-Freezing Cold, Then 60 Degrees Sunday, November 15, looks more comfortable, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday night temperatures drop toward 36 degrees.

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees before temperatures fall to approximately 34 degrees Monday night.

That near-freezing reading deserves attention, especially around bridges and elevated roadways where moisture could freeze if pavement temperatures reach freezing.

However, widespread icing or flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

Tuesday warms to 55 degrees, followed by a sunny Wednesday near 60 degrees.

The projected difference between Monday night's low and Wednesday's high reaches 26 degrees.

The broader NOAA discussion mentions scattered Northeast showers and possible mountain snow. Philadelphia's local outlook, however, shows rain rather than snow.

No tornado threat is indicated for Philadelphia in the supplied outlook.

Philadelphia Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 47°F. Northwest gusts up to 30 mph. Nighttime low 37°F.

Partly sunny, high 47°F. Northwest gusts up to 30 mph. Nighttime low 37°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 35°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

The extended outlook also shows sunshine Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching 61 degrees.

For now, Friday's wet roads, Saturday's gusts and Monday night's near-freezing temperatures remain the main concerns.

Are you looking forward to Philadelphia's 60-degree warmup, or are you ready for colder November weather? Tell us what conditions you're seeing.