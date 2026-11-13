Photo: Country Herald

Manchester, NH – Damp pavement, chilly mist and a few possible snowflakes are setting up a wintry November transition across southern New Hampshire.

The immediate concern is a lingering rain-snow mix. However, several freezing nights and a dramatic midweek warmup could bring bigger temperature changes.

According to the National Weather Service, Manchester faces a 30% chance of rain and snow early Friday, November 13, mainly before 7 a.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 45 degrees Friday afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies gradually improving.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Snow Chances Give Way to Freezing Temperatures Manchester Airport reported 36 degrees with light rain, fog and mist early Friday.

The damp conditions could leave roads wet during the morning commute, particularly along Interstate 93, Interstate 293 and Route 101.

Drivers should remain alert for reduced visibility in lingering mist.

By Friday evening, temperatures fall toward 29 degrees, introducing the first significant freezing concern.

Any lingering moisture on exposed pavement could become slippery where surface temperatures fall below freezing.

However, the supplied forecast does not predict widespread icing.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine Returns, Cold Nights Remain Saturday, November 14, brings partly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees.

Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph could add a brisk feel.

Saturday night temperatures fall to approximately 28 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, offers mostly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Despite the improvement, Sunday night drops toward 28 degrees again.

Residents should protect sensitive plants and watch for isolated frost or icy patches on exposed surfaces.

Monday Brings Another Freeze Before a Major Warmup Monday, November 16, continues the sunny pattern, with temperatures reaching approximately 49 degrees.

Monday night could become the coldest period in the supplied outlook, with temperatures falling to 27 degrees.

That is five degrees below freezing.

The National Weather Service's broader discussion highlights lingering Northeast showers and possible snow at higher elevations. Manchester's local outlook, however, favors dry weather after Friday.

No tornado threat is indicated for Manchester during this period.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Temperatures Climb Sharply Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 56 degrees.

Wednesday could reach 61 degrees, marking a striking turnaround from Monday night's 27-degree low.

That represents a 34-degree difference between the two projected readings.

The warmer conditions may provide relief from the freezing nights, although temperatures could still fall near 33 degrees Wednesday night.

Manchester Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 28°F.

Partly sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 28°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Nighttime low 28°F.

Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Nighttime low 28°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 49°F. Nighttime low 27°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Nighttime low 27°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 32°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 32°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 61°F. Nighttime low 33°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with sunshine and temperatures approaching 62 degrees.

For now, the biggest concern is the transition from Friday's damp conditions into several freezing nights.

Are you seeing snowflakes around Manchester, or are you already looking forward to next week's 60-degree temperatures? Tell us what conditions you're seeing.