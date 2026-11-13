Photo: Country Herald

Raleigh, NC – Frost-covered lawns, icy-looking windshields and sharply colder morning air could greet residents across central North Carolina this weekend.

A developing cold-weather pattern has prompted two official National Weather Service alerts, with temperatures potentially dropping to 30 degrees in parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a Frost Advisory takes effect Saturday, November 14, from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m.

A separate Freeze Watch begins late Saturday night and continues through Sunday morning, November 15.

Saturday Frost Advisory: Temperatures Near 33 Degrees The first concern arrives early Saturday when temperatures could fall to approximately 33 degrees across portions of central North Carolina.

Frost formation may damage sensitive vegetation, including garden plants and unprotected outdoor flowers.

The advisory includes Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Fayetteville, Sanford, Goldsboro and surrounding communities.

Residents should protect tender plants before temperatures drop.

Saturday afternoon brings improvement, with sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 55 degrees around Raleigh.

However, the next cold period could be more significant.

Sunday Freeze Watch: Temperatures Could Reach 30 Degrees The National Weather Service warns that temperatures could fall as low as 30 degrees in portions of central North Carolina.

That would bring a greater risk of freezing conditions for vulnerable vegetation.

Raleigh's specific point forecast calls for approximately 34 degrees Saturday night, while colder locations within the broader watch area could reach 30.

A Freeze Watch means freezing temperatures are possible, not guaranteed.

Gardeners should cover sensitive plants or move containers indoors before Saturday evening.

Could Roads Become Slippery? Drivers traveling Interstate 40, Interstate 440 and Interstate 540 should remain aware of colder early-morning conditions.

Frost may develop on exposed surfaces, but widespread roadway icing is not predicted in the supplied outlook.

There is also no snow or tornado threat indicated for Raleigh during this period.

The main concern remains frost and possible freezing temperatures, particularly for agriculture and home gardens.

Monday Brings Another Cold Morning Sunday afternoon improves considerably, with sunshine and temperatures near 56 degrees.

However, Sunday night falls toward 35 degrees.

Monday morning brings another chilly start, with temperatures gradually climbing to 56 degrees during the afternoon.

Monday night could drop to approximately 34 degrees.

Raleigh Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Early frost possible. Sunny later, high 55°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Freeze Watch begins late.

Early frost possible. Sunny later, high 55°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Freeze Watch begins late. Sunday, Nov. 15: Freeze Watch through 8 a.m. Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

Freeze Watch through 8 a.m. Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 35°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 58°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 58°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with sunshine and temperatures approaching 64 degrees.

For now, the immediate priority is protecting sensitive vegetation ahead of Saturday's frost and Sunday's possible freeze.

Are you covering plants this weekend, or have you already noticed frost around Raleigh? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.