Photo: Country Herald

Providence, RI – Rain-soaked pavement, chilly northeast winds and falling temperatures are setting up a sharp November weather transition across southern New England.

The immediate concern is lingering rain and wind. However, several nights near 30 degrees could create a more significant cold-weather concern this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Providence faces a 60% chance of rain Friday, November 13, mainly before 11 a.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 45 degrees, while northeast winds of 8 to 11 mph could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Rain Creates Travel Concerns Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 195 and Route 146 should prepare for wet pavement and occasional visibility reductions.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport reported light rain and 44-degree temperatures early Friday.

The damp conditions could complicate morning travel, especially along heavily traveled highways connecting Providence with southeastern Massachusetts.

Rain chances decrease to 20% later Friday, with mostly cloudy skies continuing.

By Friday night, temperatures fall toward 34 degrees.

Keep rain gear nearby and watch for slick pavement where temperatures approach freezing.

Saturday and Sunday Bring a Freezing Turn Saturday, November 14, brings increasing clouds and afternoon temperatures near 47 degrees.

However, Saturday night temperatures fall to approximately 30 degrees.

That marks the beginning of several freezing nights across the Providence area.

Sunday, November 15, offers sunshine and a high near 50 degrees.

Despite the improvement, Sunday night temperatures return to approximately 30 degrees.

Residents should protect sensitive plants and consider bringing vulnerable outdoor containers inside.

Frost and freezing conditions could damage vegetation, particularly in exposed locations.

Monday: Another Cold Morning Before Temperatures Rise Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and a high near 51 degrees.

Northwest winds of 3 to 7 mph should keep conditions relatively calm.

However, Monday night temperatures could again fall toward 30 degrees.

Any lingering moisture on exposed surfaces could freeze where pavement temperatures drop below freezing.

Widespread roadway icing is not specifically predicted.

The broader NOAA outlook mentions scattered Northeast showers and possible mountain snow. Providence's local forecast does not indicate snow accumulation.

No tornado threat is indicated for Providence during this period.

Tuesday and Wednesday: A Noticeable Warmup Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures near 55 degrees.

Wednesday could reach 61 degrees, representing a 31-degree difference from the projected 30-degree nighttime lows.

The warmer afternoons should provide relief from the colder weekend conditions.

Providence Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Increasing clouds, high 47°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Increasing clouds, high 47°F. Nighttime low 30°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 30°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 30°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 61°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Thursday could remain mild, with sunshine and temperatures near 61 degrees.

For now, the biggest concern is the transition from Friday's wet conditions into three consecutive nights near freezing.

Are you preparing for freezing temperatures around Providence, or looking forward to next week's 60-degree weather? Tell us what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood.