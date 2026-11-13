Photo: Country Herald

New York, NY – Rain-slicked streets, misty visibility and brisk November winds are setting the tone across New York City. Drivers face damp pavement and changing conditions before a drier weekend brings relief.

The bigger weather story extends beyond Friday's rain. Temperatures could fall into the 30s before climbing toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday carries a 90% precipitation chance, with temperatures reaching approximately 49 degrees.

Rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible. North winds of 14 to 20 mph could make exposed sidewalks and waterfront areas feel especially chilly.

Friday Rain Creates Travel Concerns Friday's rain could complicate travel along the FDR Drive, West Side Highway and major approaches to Manhattan.

Wet pavement, spray from vehicles and periods of reduced visibility may require additional stopping distance.

Keep umbrellas and waterproof jackets nearby. Drivers should allow extra time during heavier showers.

Rain chances decrease to 30% Friday evening, mainly before 10 p.m. Temperatures then fall toward 36 degrees.

Although the colder air deserves attention, the provided outlook does not predict snow or widespread freezing conditions in New York City.

Saturday and Sunday Bring a Weather Turnaround Saturday, November 14, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Northwest winds of 11 to 15 mph could maintain a brisk November feel despite the sunshine.

Saturday evening remains partly cloudy, with temperatures holding near 47 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, looks favorable for outdoor plans. Mostly sunny skies return, with afternoon temperatures near 49 degrees.

Sunday night turns mostly clear, with temperatures falling toward 42 degrees.

The National Weather Service's broader discussion also highlights unsettled weather across portions of the Northeast. However, the local outlook favors improving conditions through the weekend.

Monday Through Wednesday: A Warmer Pattern Develops Monday brings sunshine and a high near 51 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night near 39.

Tuesday warms to approximately 56 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures could reach 60 degrees, offering a noticeable contrast to Friday's damp, chilly conditions.

That represents a 24-degree difference between Friday night's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

No tornado threat is indicated for New York City in the supplied forecast.

New York City Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 48°F; evening near 47°F.

Mostly sunny, high 48°F; evening near 47°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 49°F; nighttime low 42°F.

Mostly sunny, high 49°F; nighttime low 42°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 51°F; nighttime low 39°F.

Sunny, high 51°F; nighttime low 39°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F; nighttime low 42°F.

Sunny, high 56°F; nighttime low 42°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny and warmer, high 60°F; nighttime low 43°F.

The main travel concern remains Friday's wet roads and gusty winds. The following days offer improving conditions and gradually warmer afternoons.

Are you ready for next week's 60-degree temperatures, or are you hoping for colder November weather? Tell us what conditions you're seeing.