Kansas-Missouri Weather Alert: 25° Hard Freeze Nov 12-16

Photo: Country Herald

Kansas City, MO – Cold air is settling across the metro, with freezing temperatures expected to become the biggest weather concern heading into Friday and Saturday mornings.

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, a hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday identified a likely hard freeze Friday and Saturday mornings across portions of western Missouri and eastern Kansas.

The outlook also highlighted Wednesday's gusty winds, which approached 30 mph, while indicating a low probability of widespread hazardous weather through Tuesday.

Temperatures Drop Toward 25 Degrees Thursday brings sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 49 degrees, with north winds of 5 to 14 mph.

Gusts could reach 20 mph, keeping conditions brisk despite clear skies.

Temperatures then fall toward 30 degrees Thursday night, introducing freezing conditions across the Kansas City area.

Friday remains sunny but cooler, with highs reaching approximately 46 degrees.

The coldest period arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, when temperatures could plunge to 25 degrees.

That is seven degrees below freezing and cold enough to threaten sensitive outdoor plants and exposed plumbing.

Residents should consider protecting vulnerable vegetation, disconnecting garden hoses and checking outdoor water fixtures.

Freezing Mornings Raise Travel Concerns Drivers using Interstate 70, Interstate 35, Interstate 435 and Interstate 29 should remain mindful of freezing temperatures during early commutes.

Any lingering moisture on bridges, ramps or shaded pavement could freeze and create isolated slick spots.

However, the supplied forecast does not predict precipitation during this period, making widespread icy road conditions unlikely.

No accumulating snow is currently indicated for Kansas City through Wednesday.

Weekend Sunshine Brings Gradual Improvement Saturday should bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching 48 degrees.

Saturday night temperatures recover slightly, settling near 33 degrees.

Sunday continues the improving trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

These dry conditions should provide a useful opportunity for residents to finish clearing fallen leaves, securing outdoor decorations and preparing homes for colder late-November weather.

Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week Monday brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees, followed by approximately 57 degrees Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Kansas City could reach 59 degrees.

That represents a 13-degree increase in daytime highs from Friday to Wednesday.

Although the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is monitoring a broader polar air outbreak across the eastern United States, the Kansas City outlook shows improving temperatures after the weekend.

No tornado or severe thunderstorm threat is identified in the supplied local outlook.