Missouri-Illinois Weather Alert: 28° Cold, 50s Return Nov 12-16

Photo: Country Herald

St. Louis, MO – A brisk northwest wind, scattered sprinkles and falling temperatures will set the stage for colder mornings across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The biggest concern arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, when temperatures could fall below freezing across portions of eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for the St. Louis area, Thursday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Scattered sprinkles are possible before 2 p.m., followed by isolated showers through 5 p.m. The precipitation chance is 20%.

Northwest winds will increase to 12 to 17 mph during the afternoon, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Temperatures Drop Toward 28 Degrees Friday Night Thursday evening brings the first significant temperature decline, with lows approaching 34 degrees.

Friday remains mostly sunny, although afternoon temperatures will reach only 46 degrees.

North winds of 8 to 13 mph could gust to 20 mph, keeping conditions chilly despite occasional sunshine.

The coldest period arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, when temperatures could fall to 28 degrees.

That is four degrees below freezing and cold enough to damage sensitive plants and freeze exposed water.

Residents should consider disconnecting garden hoses, protecting vulnerable vegetation and checking outdoor plumbing.

Freezing Temperatures Raise Travel Concerns Drivers using Interstate 64, Interstate 70, Interstate 55 and Interstate 270 should remain mindful of colder pavement temperatures.

Moisture left on bridges, ramps or shaded roadways could freeze as temperatures drop.

However, the supplied forecast does not indicate precipitation Friday night, and widespread icy conditions are not expected.

No accumulating snow is currently forecast for the St. Louis area.

Weekend Sunshine Brings Gradual Improvement Saturday should bring sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 48 degrees.

Saturday night remains cold, with lows near 29 degrees.

Sunday offers another bright afternoon, with sunshine and highs approaching 50 degrees.

Temperatures should fall toward 30 degrees Sunday night, maintaining the possibility of freezing conditions in colder locations.

The dry weekend offers homeowners an opportunity to clear fallen leaves, secure outdoor furniture and prepare for additional late-November cold spells.

Warmer Weather Returns Next Week Monday brings sunshine and temperatures near 53 degrees, followed by another chilly evening with lows around 30.

Tuesday should reach 54 degrees, while Wednesday could climb toward 58 degrees.

That represents a 12-degree increase in daytime highs from Friday to Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center continues monitoring a broader polar air outbreak across the eastern United States.

For St. Louis, however, the supplied outlook indicates dry conditions and gradually improving daytime temperatures after the weekend.