Missouri Weather Alert: 24° Cold, Wind Chills Near 23° Nov 12-16

Photo: Country Herald

Springfield, MO – Crisp northwest winds and sunny skies will give way to several freezing mornings across Springfield, Greene County and surrounding southwest Missouri communities.

The coldest conditions arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, when temperatures could fall into the middle 20s.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, Thursday will bring sunshine and a high near 54 degrees.

However, northwest winds of 7 to 16 mph could gust to 24 mph, creating a noticeably colder feel.

Wind chill values may fall as low as 36 degrees early Thursday, despite temperatures eventually climbing into the 50s.

Friday Brings Wind Chills Near 23 Degrees The temperature decline accelerates Thursday night as clear skies allow readings to fall toward 29 degrees.

Friday begins with another cold morning, and the National Weather Service projects wind chill values as low as 23 degrees early in the day.

Afternoon temperatures should recover to approximately 47 degrees under sunny skies.

The most significant freeze arrives Friday night into Saturday morning, when Springfield temperatures could plunge to 24 degrees.

That is eight degrees below freezing, making exposed plants and vulnerable outdoor plumbing particularly susceptible to cold-weather damage.

Residents should consider disconnecting garden hoses, protecting sensitive vegetation and checking outdoor water fixtures before temperatures drop.

Freezing Mornings Bring Travel Considerations Drivers traveling Interstate 44, U.S. Route 65 and other Ozarks highways should remain mindful of freezing pavement temperatures.

Any lingering moisture on bridges, shaded roads or elevated ramps could freeze during the coldest hours.

However, the supplied forecast indicates dry conditions throughout the weekend, and widespread icy roads are not expected.

No accumulating snow is forecast for Springfield through Wednesday.

Weekend Sunshine Offers Some Relief Saturday should bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 49 degrees.

Saturday night remains chilly, with lows around 31 degrees.

Sunday continues the dry pattern, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 49 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 31 degrees again Sunday night.

The weekend offers homeowners a useful opportunity to finish clearing fallen leaves, secure outdoor furniture and prepare for additional late-November cold spells.

Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week Monday brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees, followed by another cold evening with lows around 30.

Tuesday should reach approximately 56 degrees, while Wednesday could climb toward 59 degrees.

That represents a 12-degree increase in daytime highs from Friday to Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center continues monitoring a broader polar air outbreak across the eastern United States.

For southwest Missouri, however, the local outlook indicates dry conditions and gradually improving afternoon temperatures.