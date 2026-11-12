Houston, TX Weather Alert: 86° Saturday, Storms Nov 14-15

Photo: Country Herald

Houston, TX – Warm sunshine, increasingly humid air and approaching showers will create a changing weekend across Southeast Texas, with temperatures eventually dropping 24 degrees by Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, Thursday and Friday should remain sunny, with afternoon highs near 73 degrees.

North winds of 5 to 10 mph Thursday will accompany comfortable conditions before warmer weather builds into the weekend.

Friday night temperatures should settle near 56 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Saturday Brings 86-Degree Warmth Before Rain Develops Saturday marks the warmest day in the supplied outlook, with temperatures climbing toward 86 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

That represents a 13-degree increase from Friday's expected high.

The unusually warm-feeling November afternoon could encourage outdoor activities, yard cleanup and weekend travel.

However, conditions begin changing Saturday night.

Clouds will increase, with a 20% chance of showers developing after midnight. Temperatures should fall toward 58 degrees.

Residents planning outdoor events should monitor the developing weather pattern heading into Sunday.

Sunday Thunderstorms Bring 60% Rain Chance Sunday carries the greatest potential for disruptive weather across Houston and surrounding Harris County communities.

Forecasters expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers becoming likely during the afternoon.

The precipitation chance reaches 60%, with temperatures climbing to approximately 68 degrees.

That is an 18-degree decrease from Saturday's high.

Showers could leave roadways wet along Interstate 10, Interstate 45 and Interstate 69, particularly during periods of heavier rainfall.

Drivers should prepare for changing visibility and allow additional travel time if storms develop.

The supplied National Weather Service outlook mentions thunderstorms but does not identify a specific tornado threat or severe thunderstorm warning.

Rain Could Continue Into Sunday Night The wet weather may extend beyond Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night carries a 70% chance of precipitation, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible before midnight.

Rain chances decrease later, although additional showers remain possible.

Temperatures should fall toward 57 degrees.

Monday brings a much cooler afternoon, with highs reaching only 62 degrees and a 20% chance of showers before noon.

That marks a 24-degree drop in daytime highs between Saturday and Monday.

The cooler air will provide a noticeable contrast following Houston's weekend warmth.

Sunshine Returns as Temperatures Rebound Tuesday should bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 63 degrees.

By Wednesday, temperatures could recover to approximately 67 degrees.

The outlook offers no indication of freezing temperatures or snow in Houston through Wednesday.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, additional weather changes remain possible as seasonal patterns evolve. However, no specific Thanksgiving storm can be confirmed from the supplied data.

For now, residents should take advantage of the dry weather before Saturday night's increasing rain chances.