Minnesota Weather Alert: 23° Freeze Hits Minneapolis Nov 12-16

Photo: Country Herald

Minneapolis, MN – A crisp breeze, cold pavement and the possibility of early flurries are setting the stage for several freezing mornings across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

The coldest temperatures arrive Friday night, when Minneapolis could drop to just 23 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities office, Thursday will turn mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 41 degrees. North winds of 5 to 10 mph will maintain a chilly feel.

Earlier chances for sprinkles and flurries should give way to improving conditions, with no additional precipitation indicated through the weekend.

Temperatures Drop Into the 20s Friday Thursday evening brings another temperature drop, with lows falling toward 25 degrees.

Friday stays sunny but chilly, with afternoon highs near 39 degrees and light north winds.

By Friday night, temperatures could reach 23 degrees, making it the coldest period in the supplied five-day outlook.

That is nine degrees below the freezing mark, enough to freeze exposed moisture on untreated surfaces.

Drivers traveling Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Interstate 494 should remain alert for isolated slick spots, especially on bridges and shaded pavement.

However, widespread icing is not forecast, and the National Weather Service does not indicate accumulating snow for Minneapolis.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Sunshine, But Cold Mornings Saturday offers another bright afternoon, with temperatures climbing toward 41 degrees.

Clear skies and calm winds follow Saturday evening, allowing temperatures to fall to approximately 27 degrees.

Sunday brings a modest improvement, with sunshine and highs reaching 43 degrees.

Temperatures should remain above freezing during the afternoon, offering residents a comfortable window for seasonal outdoor preparations.

Homeowners may want to finish clearing fallen leaves, disconnecting garden hoses and securing outdoor equipment before colder weather returns later in November.

Warmer Weather Returns Early Next Week The temperature trend changes noticeably Monday as southerly winds help push afternoon highs toward 51 degrees.

Tuesday could reach 54 degrees, followed by approximately 55 degrees Wednesday.

That represents a 16-degree increase in daytime highs from Friday to Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center is tracking a broader polar air outbreak across the eastern United States. However, the local Minneapolis outlook shows a gradual warming trend after the weekend.

While snow becomes increasingly common as Thanksgiving approaches, the supplied forecast does not establish another Minneapolis snow event or a specific Thanksgiving storm.

No tornado or severe thunderstorm threat is indicated in the local outlook.