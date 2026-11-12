Northern Texas Weather Alert: 77° Today, 80% Rain Sunday, Nov 12-16

Photo: Country Herald

Fort Worth, TX – Bright sunshine and temperatures climbing toward 77 degrees will give North Texas another taste of warmth before a weekend weather shift brings thunderstorms, gusty winds and a nearly 20-degree temperature drop.

The biggest changes arrive Saturday night into Sunday, when rain chances climb sharply across the Fort Worth area.

According to the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth, Thursday will remain sunny and comfortable, with northwest winds around 5 mph. Temperatures should reach 77 degrees before falling toward 50 Thursday night.

Friday brings another sunny afternoon, although temperatures ease back to approximately 70 degrees.

Weekend Weather Shift Brings 80% Rain Chance Saturday begins with mostly sunny skies and a high near 67 degrees. However, increasing southeast winds will signal changing conditions.

Gusts could reach 25 mph during the afternoon.

By Saturday evening, rain chances increase to 60%, with showers becoming likely and thunderstorms possible between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Thunderstorms remain possible after midnight as temperatures settle near 49 degrees.

Sunday carries the greatest weather concern, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected before noon, followed by additional showers during the afternoon.

Temperatures may struggle to reach 59 degrees, nearly 20 degrees below Thursday's projected high.

Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph.

Drivers Should Prepare for Wet Roads Travelers using Interstate 35W, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 should monitor conditions as showers develop.

Wet pavement, changing visibility and gusty winds could complicate weekend travel, particularly during heavier rainfall.

The supplied forecast identifies thunderstorm potential but does not establish a tornado threat or severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Worth.

Residents should continue monitoring official updates as the weekend approaches.

Cooler Weather Continues Into Monday Sunday evening brings improving conditions, with rain chances dropping to 20% before midnight.

Monday remains mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching approximately 57 degrees.

The cooler pattern will feel noticeably different from Thursday's mild afternoon.

By Tuesday, sunshine should return with highs near 61 degrees, followed by approximately 65 degrees Wednesday.

For homeowners, Thursday and Friday offer useful opportunities to clear fallen leaves, secure outdoor furniture and prepare drainage areas before weekend rainfall.

Although colder air is spreading across portions of the eastern United States, the Fort Worth outlook does not indicate freezing temperatures or snow through Wednesday.