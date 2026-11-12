Illinois Weather Alert Today: 90% Rain, Snow Friday Nov 12-13

Photo: Country Herald

Chicago, IL – Wind-driven rain could leave streets wet and exposed sidewalks uncomfortable Thursday. By Friday morning, the Chicago area could see its next reminder that winter is approaching.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Thursday carries a 90% chance of precipitation. High temperatures should reach only 44 degrees, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts could reach 40 mph, making travel more difficult for drivers of high-profile vehicles and anyone crossing exposed roadways.

Friday brings snow potential and colder air The next weather concern arrives Friday as colder air settles across northeastern Illinois.

Forecasters expect rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 7 a.m. The precipitation chance remains at 90%, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 42 degrees.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected in Chicago.

However, wet pavement and falling temperatures deserve attention, particularly as Friday night lows approach 32 degrees.

Rain showers should gradually end before midnight Friday, although a slight chance of rain and snow remains.

Drivers should watch for isolated slick spots where moisture lingers as temperatures approach freezing. Widespread icing is not currently forecast.

National weather pattern reinforces November chill The Weather Prediction Center reports that polar air will spread across much of the central and eastern United States heading into the weekend.

The broader pattern includes lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes, with the heaviest accumulations expected in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Chicago's outlook is considerably less severe, but the shift toward colder conditions is noticeable.

No tornado threat is identified in the supplied Chicago forecast.

Weekend improvement offers a brief break Saturday should bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees.

Sunday looks similarly pleasant, with sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 48 degrees.

These conditions could provide a useful window for clearing fallen leaves, securing loose outdoor decorations and preparing vehicles for colder weather.

By Monday, temperatures should reach around 49 degrees, continuing the gradual warming trend.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, residents should remain prepared for changing late-November weather. However, the supplied forecast does not establish a specific Thanksgiving snow event.