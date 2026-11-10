Central Illinois Weather Alert: Champaign 67° to 25° Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Champaign, IL – Sunshine and springlike temperatures will give way to biting November cold across central Illinois, with a dramatic 42-degree temperature swing approaching.

Residents across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and surrounding Champaign County communities face gusty winds, scattered showers and freezing temperatures before the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, Champaign could reach 67 degrees Tuesday before temperatures plunge to 25 degrees by early Saturday.

The approaching change will turn a comfortable autumn afternoon into a reminder that winter is getting closer.

Wednesday: Showers and Gusty Winds Signal a Change Tuesday, November 10, brings sunshine and temperatures climbing toward 67 degrees.

The mild conditions offer an opportunity to clear leaves, finish yardwork and secure outdoor decorations before colder air arrives.

Clouds increase Tuesday evening as temperatures fall toward 41 degrees.

Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, introduces the first noticeable weather changes.

The National Weather Service projects a 40% chance of showers before 9 a.m., followed by partly sunny skies.

Temperatures should reach approximately 64 degrees before cooler air begins moving into the region.

Southwest winds shift northwest during the afternoon, with gusts reaching 21 mph.

Drivers along Interstate 57, Interstate 72 and Interstate 74 should remain alert for occasional crosswinds, particularly across open farmland.

Thursday: Temperatures Drop 20 Degrees Thursday, November 12, brings mostly cloudy skies and noticeably colder conditions.

Afternoon temperatures reach only 47 degrees, a 20-degree drop from Tuesday's high.

Northwest winds of 11 to 15 mph could gust to 22 mph, adding an additional chill.

Residents attending outdoor events should prepare for brisk conditions throughout the day.

Temperatures fall toward 30 degrees by early Friday.

That introduces the possibility of frost and freezing conditions, particularly in exposed areas.

Protect sensitive plants and disconnect outdoor hoses before temperatures fall below freezing.

Friday: The Coldest Air Arrives Friday, November 13, brings mostly sunny skies, but temperatures struggle to reach 43 degrees.

The more significant change arrives Friday evening.

Temperatures could plunge toward 25 degrees by early Saturday, seven degrees below freezing.

That represents a 42-degree difference from Tuesday's afternoon high.

Drivers should remain cautious around bridges, shaded roads and untreated surfaces if moisture is present.

However, the supplied local outlook does not predict accumulating snow, freezing rain or widespread flash freezing.

Saturday: Sunshine Returns, but Cold Mornings Remain Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and a modest recovery to approximately 46 degrees.

Morning temperatures will remain sharply colder following Friday night's freeze.

Saturday evening brings mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping toward 28 degrees.

Residents should keep winter coats handy, especially for early outdoor activities.

Champaign Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 67°F. Nighttime low 41°F.

Sunny, high 67°F. Nighttime low 41°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: 40% morning shower chance, then partly sunny. High 64°F, gusts to 21 mph. Low 39°F.

40% morning shower chance, then partly sunny. High 64°F, gusts to 21 mph. Low 39°F. Thursday, Nov. 12: Mostly cloudy, high 47°F. Northwest gusts to 22 mph. Low 30°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 47°F. Northwest gusts to 22 mph. Low 30°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 25°F.

Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 25°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 28°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 32 degrees Sunday night.

Monday, November 16, offers mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 53 degrees.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, colder air and potential winter precipitation remain important seasonal considerations.

However, the supplied outlook does not establish a specific snowstorm or accumulating snowfall for Champaign.

No tornado threat is indicated in the local five-day outlook.

For now, Wednesday's gusty winds and Friday night's freezing temperatures deserve the most attention.

Are you ready for temperatures in the 20s, or would you rather see central Illinois hold onto its November warmth? Tell us what you're seeing in your neighborhood!