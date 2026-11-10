Iowa-Illinois Weather Alert: Quad Cities 64° to 25° Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Davenport, IA – Warm November sunshine is about to give way to biting cold across the Quad Cities, with temperatures plunging nearly 40 degrees before the weekend.

Residents in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and surrounding communities face a dramatic temperature shift as colder air settles across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

According to the National Weather Service Quad Cities office, temperatures could fall from 64 degrees Tuesday to just 25 degrees by early Saturday.

The 39-degree difference marks a significant change from the mild conditions opening the week.

Wednesday Brings Wind Gusts and Changing Conditions Tuesday, November 10, offers sunshine and afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 64 degrees.

The mild weather provides an opportunity to clear fallen leaves, finish outdoor projects and secure lightweight decorations before colder conditions arrive.

Temperatures fall toward 42 degrees Tuesday night as clouds increase.

Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, brings mostly sunny skies after a slight chance of morning showers.

Rain chances reach 30% before 11 a.m., while afternoon temperatures climb toward 56 degrees.

Southeast winds shift north during the afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph.

Drivers crossing Mississippi River bridges or traveling Interstate 80, Interstate 74 and Interstate 280 should remain alert for occasional crosswinds.

Thursday: Colder Air Takes Hold Across Iowa and Illinois Thursday, November 12, brings mostly sunny skies, but temperatures struggle to reach 46 degrees.

That represents an 18-degree decline from Tuesday's afternoon high.

The sharper temperature change becomes noticeable Thursday evening.

Temperatures could fall toward 29 degrees by early Friday, bringing freezing conditions across the Quad Cities.

Residents should protect sensitive plants, disconnect garden hoses and check outdoor plumbing.

Frost may develop where moisture and surface conditions support it.

Although freezing temperatures are expected, the supplied local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow or freezing rain.

Friday Night: Temperatures Plunge to 25 Degrees Friday, November 13, delivers sunshine, but afternoon temperatures reach only 43 degrees.

The coldest stretch arrives Friday night.

The National Weather Service projects a low near 25 degrees, seven degrees below freezing.

That marks a 39-degree difference from Tuesday's high.

Motorists should watch for isolated slick spots where residual moisture freezes, particularly on bridges and untreated surfaces.

However, widespread flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

No tornado threat, severe thunderstorms or accumulating snowfall appears in the supplied Quad Cities outlook.

Saturday: Sunshine Returns, but Winter-Like Mornings Continue Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 46 degrees.

The morning begins cold following Friday night's plunge into the mid-20s.

Saturday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures falling toward 30 degrees.

Families attending outdoor activities should prepare for chilly morning and evening conditions.

Quad Cities Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 64°F. Nighttime low 42°F.

Sunny, high 64°F. Nighttime low 42°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Morning shower chance of 30%, then mostly sunny. High 56°F, gusts to 25 mph. Low 37°F.

Morning shower chance of 30%, then mostly sunny. High 56°F, gusts to 25 mph. Low 37°F. Thursday, Nov. 12: Mostly sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 29°F.

Mostly sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 29°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 25°F.

Sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 25°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 46°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 51 degrees.

Sunday night becomes partly cloudy, with a low near 36 degrees.

Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, residents should continue monitoring November weather patterns for potential changes.

Snow and freezing precipitation remain seasonal possibilities later in November, but the supplied outlook does not establish a specific snowstorm.

For now, Wednesday's gusty winds and Friday night's 25-degree low remain the primary concerns.

Are you ready for temperatures in the 20s, or are you hoping the Quad Cities gets another stretch of warm November weather? Tell us what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood!