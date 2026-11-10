PA Weather Alert: State College, PA 90% Rain Thu Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

State College, PA – Sunshine and 64-degree warmth will soon disappear beneath rain clouds as central Pennsylvania faces a dramatic November cooldown.

Wet pavement, chilly winds and freezing nighttime temperatures could create a noticeably different weather pattern heading into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, temperatures could fall from 64 degrees Tuesday to 26 degrees by early Saturday.

That 38-degree temperature swing comes as a developing weather system brings widespread rain Thursday.

The changing conditions will affect State College, Centre County and surrounding communities across central Pennsylvania.

Warm Weather Gives Way to Thursday Rain Tuesday, November 10, brings mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 64 degrees.

Southwest winds increase to 9-14 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph.

The relatively mild afternoon offers an opportunity to clear fallen leaves and secure lightweight outdoor decorations.

Temperatures fall toward 34 degrees Tuesday night, with patchy fog developing after 1 a.m.

Wednesday, November 11, brings another mild afternoon.

Veterans Day temperatures reach approximately 62 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Patchy morning fog could briefly affect visibility, especially around valleys and lower-lying roads.

Wednesday evening brings increasing rain chances after 1 a.m., with precipitation probability reaching 40%.

Thursday: 90% Rain Chance and Falling TemperaturesThursday, November 12, brings the week's most significant weather change.

Rain becomes widespread, with precipitation chances reaching 90%.

Afternoon temperatures struggle to reach 51 degrees, approximately 13 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

The National Weather Service projects rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter inch during Thursday.

Drivers traveling Interstate 99, Route 322 and Route 26 should prepare for wet pavement and potentially reduced visibility.

Thursday evening remains unsettled, with a 60% chance of rain and temperatures falling toward 34 degrees.

Additional rainfall amounts should remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Friday Brings Colder Air and Freezing Temperatures Friday, November 13, brings a 40% chance of rain, with temperatures reaching approximately 45 degrees.

The biggest concern arrives Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to plunge toward 26 degrees by Saturday morning.

That reading would fall six degrees below freezing, raising concerns for sensitive vegetation and exposed outdoor plumbing.

Any lingering moisture could create isolated slick spots if surfaces cool sufficiently.

However, widespread flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

No accumulating snow or tornado threat is identified in the supplied local outlook.

Saturday: Cold Weather Settles Across Centre County Saturday, November 14, brings mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high near 45 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 28 degrees Saturday night.

Residents attending outdoor events should prepare for chilly conditions, particularly during the morning and evening.

State College Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Mostly sunny, high 64°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Nighttime low 34°F.

Mostly sunny, high 64°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Nighttime low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy. High 62°F. Rain chance 40% late Wednesday night.

Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy. High 62°F. Rain chance 40% late Wednesday night. Thursday, Nov. 12: Rain likely throughout the day, high 51°F. Rain chance 90%. Nighttime low 34°F.

Rain likely throughout the day, high 51°F. Rain chance 90%. Nighttime low 34°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Chance of rain, high 45°F. Rain chance 40%. Nighttime low 26°F.

Chance of rain, high 45°F. Rain chance 40%. Nighttime low 26°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly cloudy, high 45°F. Nighttime low 28°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 27 degrees Sunday night.

Monday, November 16, looks partly sunny, with temperatures recovering to approximately 51 degrees.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, residents should continue monitoring changing late-November weather patterns.

Central Pennsylvania can experience snow and freezing precipitation during this time of year, but the supplied outlook does not establish a specific upcoming snowstorm.

For now, Thursday's rain and Friday night's freezing temperatures remain the immediate concerns.

Are you ready for temperatures in the 20s, or are you hoping the warmer November weather returns? Tell us what you're seeing around State College and Centre County!