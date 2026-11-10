Indiana Weather Alert: Fort Wayne, IN Freeze Fri Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Fort Wayne, IN – Sunshine and 63-degree warmth will give way to chilly rain, gusty winds and freezing temperatures across northeast Indiana this week.

A dramatic 35-degree temperature swing could leave residents reaching for winter coats by Friday night, following several relatively mild November afternoons.

According to the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, Fort Wayne could drop from 63 degrees Tuesday to 28 degrees by early Saturday.

The changing weather pattern will affect Fort Wayne, Allen County and surrounding communities, with the most significant changes arriving Wednesday evening through Friday.

Wednesday Rain Signals a Major Weather Change Tuesday, November 10, brings sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 63 degrees.

The mild afternoon provides an opportunity to finish yard cleanup, remove fallen leaves and secure outdoor decorations before colder conditions arrive.

Temperatures fall toward 38 degrees Tuesday night.

Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, begins with increasing clouds and temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

However, the weather becomes increasingly unsettled later in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service projects a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m.

Rain chances climb to 60% Wednesday night, with showers most likely before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers traveling Interstate 69, Interstate 469 and US 30 should prepare for potentially wet pavement and reduced visibility.

Thursday: Colder Air Arrives With Additional Showers Thursday, November 12, brings a noticeable temperature drop.

Afternoon highs reach approximately 48 degrees, marking a 15-degree decline from Tuesday's warmth.

A 50% chance of showers remains in the outlook.

North winds increase to 5-10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.

Those winds could make outdoor conditions feel considerably colder.

Temperatures fall toward 30 degrees Thursday night, introducing the possibility of freezing conditions.

Residents should protect sensitive plants and prepare outdoor equipment for colder weather.

Friday Night: Temperatures Fall Into the 20s Friday, November 13, brings mostly sunny skies, but temperatures struggle to reach 43 degrees.

The colder air becomes more noticeable after sunset.

Friday night's low could reach 28 degrees, approximately four degrees below freezing.

Any remaining moisture on untreated surfaces could freeze if pavement temperatures fall sufficiently.

However, widespread flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

The supplied local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow or a tornado threat.

Saturday: Cold November Weather Continues Saturday, November 14, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 45 degrees.

Saturday night remains chilly, with temperatures falling toward 29 degrees.

Residents attending outdoor events should dress warmly, especially during early morning and evening hours.

Fort Wayne Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 63°F. Nighttime low 38°F.

Sunny, high 63°F. Nighttime low 38°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Cloudy, high 58°F. Showers possible after 5 p.m. Rain chances increase to 60% Wednesday night.

Cloudy, high 58°F. Showers possible after 5 p.m. Rain chances increase to 60% Wednesday night. Thursday, Nov. 12: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. High 48°F. Wind gusts to 20 mph. Low 30°F.

Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. High 48°F. Wind gusts to 20 mph. Low 30°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 28°F.

Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Nighttime low 28°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 45°F. Nighttime low 29°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 32 degrees Sunday night.

Monday, November 16, brings partly sunny skies and temperatures recovering to approximately 50 degrees.

As Thanksgiving approaches, residents should continue monitoring changing weather patterns across northern Indiana.

November can bring early-season snow and freezing precipitation, although the supplied outlook does not establish a specific upcoming snowstorm.

For now, Wednesday's rain and Friday night's freezing temperatures remain the primary concerns.

Are you ready for temperatures in the 20s, or are you hoping Fort Wayne gets another stretch of warmer November weather? Tell us what you're seeing across northeast Indiana!