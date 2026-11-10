Michigan Weather Alert: Grand Rapids, MI 27° Fri Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Grand Rapids, MI – A sharp November temperature drop is approaching West Michigan, with rain arriving before temperatures plunge into the upper 20s.

Sunshine and 60-degree warmth will give way to damp roads, brisk winds and increasingly cold mornings.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, temperatures could fall from 60 degrees Tuesday to 27 degrees by early Saturday.

The 33-degree swing brings renewed concerns for sensitive plants, outdoor plumbing and residents preparing for winter.

The changing weather will affect Grand Rapids, Kent County and surrounding communities across the greater West Michigan region.

Veterans Day Rain Arrives Before the Cold Tuesday, November 10, brings sunshine and an afternoon high near 60 degrees.

West-northwest winds increase to 5-8 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.

The comfortable conditions provide an opportunity to clear fallen leaves and prepare outdoor spaces.

Clouds increase Tuesday evening as temperatures fall toward 38 degrees.

Wednesday, November 11, brings a noticeable change.

Veterans Day starts mostly cloudy, with showers becoming likely before 3 p.m.

Rain chances reach 60%, with temperatures climbing to approximately 53 degrees.

Rainfall totals should remain below one-tenth of an inch during the day.

Drivers along Interstate 96, US-131 and Interstate 196 could encounter wet pavement.

Wednesday evening brings a lingering 20% shower chance before conditions gradually improve.

Temperatures fall toward 36 degrees.

Thursday Brings Colder Air and Gusty Winds Thursday, November 12, delivers another temperature drop.

Afternoon highs reach only 45 degrees, approximately 15 degrees below Tuesday's high.

A 30% chance of showers remains, mainly before 1 p.m.

North winds increase to 7-10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 23 mph.

Those winds could make the afternoon feel especially brisk near open areas and exposed roadways.

Thursday night temperatures plunge toward 28 degrees, bringing the potential for freezing conditions.

Residents should protect vulnerable plants and check outdoor water connections.

Friday and Saturday: Freezing Nights Return Friday, November 13, brings partly sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees.

However, temperatures fall to approximately 27 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning.

That is the coldest temperature in the supplied five-day outlook.

Saturday, November 14, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 30 degrees Saturday night.

Although colder air is arriving, the local forecast does not currently indicate accumulating snow.

No specific tornado threat is identified.

Flash freezing is also not forecast, although drivers should remain alert for isolated slick spots if moisture remains when temperatures fall below freezing.

Grand Rapids Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 60°F. Wind gusts to 20 mph. Tuesday night low 38°F.

Sunny, high 60°F. Wind gusts to 20 mph. Tuesday night low 38°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, high 53°F. Rain chance 60%. Wednesday night low 36°F.

Mostly cloudy, showers likely, high 53°F. Rain chance 60%. Wednesday night low 36°F. Thursday, Nov. 12: Chance of showers, high 45°F. Rain chance 30%, with gusts to 23 mph. Thursday night low 28°F.

Chance of showers, high 45°F. Rain chance 30%, with gusts to 23 mph. Thursday night low 28°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Partly sunny, high 43°F. Friday night low 27°F.

Partly sunny, high 43°F. Friday night low 27°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 46°F. Saturday night low 30°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 32 degrees.

Monday, November 16, looks mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 51 degrees.

As Thanksgiving approaches, West Michigan residents should continue monitoring changing weather patterns.

Lake Michigan can influence late-autumn precipitation and snowfall, but the supplied outlook does not establish a specific snowstorm.

For now, the immediate concerns are Veterans Day showers, gusty Thursday winds and freezing temperatures heading into the weekend.

How cold will it get in your neighborhood Friday night? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing across Grand Rapids and West Michigan!