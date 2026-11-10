Nebraska-Iowa Weather Alert: Omaha, NE 37 MPH Gusts Sat Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Omaha, NE – A 37-degree temperature swing is approaching the Omaha metro, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is getting closer.

After a mild afternoon near 64 degrees, temperatures will plunge into the 20s by early Friday.

The changing conditions will affect Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska, and neighboring Council Bluffs in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

According to the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley office, temperatures could fall to 27 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday also brings another developing concern, with wind gusts potentially reaching 37 mph.

Mild Weather Gives Way to November Cold Tuesday, November 10, offers sunshine and temperatures near 64 degrees.

Calm winds make the afternoon favorable for outdoor projects, leaf cleanup and winter preparations.

However, the comfortable weather will not last.

Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, brings sunshine with a cooler high near 56 degrees.

Northwest winds increase to 8-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Those winds could make outdoor ceremonies and afternoon activities feel noticeably cooler.

Temperatures fall toward 36 degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday Bring the Biggest Temperature Drop Thursday, November 12, marks another significant change.

Despite sunny skies, afternoon temperatures reach only 45 degrees.

North winds between 5 and 7 mph accompany the colder air.

The bigger concern arrives Thursday night, when temperatures fall to approximately 27 degrees.

That represents a 37-degree difference from Tuesday's afternoon high.

Residents should protect sensitive outdoor plants, disconnect exposed garden hoses and check outdoor water fixtures.

Friday morning commuters should prepare for a biting chill across Interstate 80, Interstate 29 and Interstate 480.

However, the supplied forecast does not indicate precipitation during the coldest period.

That means widespread icy roads or flash freezing are not currently predicted.

Saturday: Gusts Could Reach 37 MPH Saturday, November 14, brings another weather development.

Temperatures recover to approximately 47 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

However, south-southeast winds increase to 5-9 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 37 mph.

Those gusts could affect drivers of high-profile vehicles, particularly along exposed highways and Missouri River crossings.

Secure lightweight outdoor decorations, trash containers and loose yard materials before winds increase.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 38 degrees.

Weekend Rain Chances Begin Returning Sunday, November 15, brings a slight chance of showers.

The National Weather Service projects mostly sunny conditions with temperatures near 53 degrees.

Southeast winds could gust to 16 mph.

Sunday night temperatures remain milder, near 42 degrees.

No snow accumulation or tornado threat is identified in the supplied local outlook.

Omaha Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 64°F. Gradual clearing Tuesday night, low 46°F.

Sunny, high 64°F. Gradual clearing Tuesday night, low 46°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Sunny, high 56°F. Northwest gusts to 25 mph. Wednesday night low 36°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Northwest gusts to 25 mph. Wednesday night low 36°F. Thursday, Nov. 12: Sunny, high 45°F. Thursday night low 27°F, with mostly clear skies.

Sunny, high 45°F. Thursday night low 27°F, with mostly clear skies. Friday, Nov. 13: Sunny, high 44°F. Friday night low 30°F.

Sunny, high 44°F. Friday night low 30°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 47°F. Wind gusts to 37 mph. Saturday night low 38°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday brings a slight shower chance and a high near 53 degrees.

Monday, November 16, looks partly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 56 degrees.

As Thanksgiving approaches, changing weather systems could bring additional temperature swings across Nebraska and Iowa.

However, the supplied forecast does not establish a specific snowstorm or accumulating snowfall for Omaha.

For now, residents should focus on the approaching 27-degree low, Saturday's gusty winds and preparing homes for colder November weather.

How cold will it get in your neighborhood Friday morning? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing across Omaha and Council Bluffs!