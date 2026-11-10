Ohio Weather Alert: Cleveland, OH 80% Rain Friday Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Cleveland, OH – Rain-soaked highways, gusty winds and increasingly chilly air could make Northeast Ohio feel dramatically different by Thursday morning.

Sunshine and temperatures near 60 degrees offer Cleveland a comfortable start before several days of unsettled November weather.

According to the National Weather Service, Cleveland faces a 100% chance of rain Thursday, November 12, with wind gusts reaching 31 mph.

The developing pattern could affect commuters across Cuyahoga County, including drivers traveling Interstate 90, Interstate 71 and Interstate 480.

Veterans Day Brings the Last Stretch of Milder Weather Tuesday, November 10, brings sunshine and a high near 60 degrees.

West winds between 9 and 13 mph accompany the pleasant conditions.

Clouds increase Tuesday evening as temperatures fall toward 42 degrees.

Wednesday, November 11, brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 57 degrees.

Veterans Day activities should remain relatively comfortable, although conditions begin changing later.

Rain becomes increasingly likely after 1 a.m. Thursday, with precipitation chances reaching 80%.

Initial rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.

Thursday: 100% Rain Chance and 31 MPH Wind Gusts Thursday, November 12, marks the most significant weather change.

The National Weather Service projects widespread showers, a high near 51 degrees and increasingly brisk northerly winds.

Wind gusts could reach 31 mph, with sustained winds between 11 and 20 mph.

Those conditions could make walking near Lake Erie uncomfortable and create difficult driving conditions during heavier showers.

Drivers crossing exposed bridges should remain alert for sudden gusts.

Rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible during the day.

Thursday evening remains unsettled, with an 80% chance of additional showers.

Temperatures fall toward 39 degrees.

Friday Keeps Cleveland Wet and Chilly Friday, November 13, brings another 80% chance of showers.

Temperatures reach only 45 degrees, approximately 15 degrees below Tuesday's high.

Cold rain and damp pavement could create uncomfortable conditions for commuters and pedestrians.

Friday night remains rainy, with an 80% precipitation chance and temperatures near 37 degrees.

Although temperatures approach freezing, the local outlook does not currently indicate accumulating snow or freezing rain.

Flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

However, motorists should monitor updated conditions as colder November weather develops.

Saturday Brings Another Round of Rain Saturday, November 14, continues the unsettled pattern.

Rain remains likely, with precipitation chances near 70% and afternoon temperatures around 46 degrees.

Drivers heading toward downtown Cleveland, Lakewood or surrounding communities should prepare for additional wet pavement.

Saturday evening brings a 30% chance of rain before 1 a.m., with temperatures falling toward 38 degrees.

The prolonged wet pattern could leave roads damp through much of the weekend.

What About Snow and Winter Weather? A broader national weather system is expected to bring colder air into the eastern United States.

Some locations near the upper Great Lakes could experience wet snow as colder conditions develop.

However, Cleveland's supplied local outlook calls for rain rather than snow through Saturday.

No measurable snowfall or tornado threat is identified in the local forecast.

Residents should still use this period to clear fallen leaves from drains, secure loose outdoor decorations and prepare winter supplies.

Cleveland Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 60°F. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, low 42°F.

Sunny, high 60°F. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, low 42°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Mostly cloudy, high 57°F. Rain develops late Wednesday night, low 44°F. Rain chance increases to 80%.

Mostly cloudy, high 57°F. Rain develops late Wednesday night, low 44°F. Rain chance increases to 80%. Thursday, Nov. 12: Showers, high 51°F. Rain chance 100%, with gusts up to 31 mph. Thursday night low 39°F, with an 80% chance of showers.

Showers, high 51°F. Rain chance 100%, with gusts up to 31 mph. Thursday night low 39°F, with an 80% chance of showers. Friday, Nov. 13: Showers, high 45°F. Rain chance 80%. Friday night low 37°F, with continued rain.

Showers, high 45°F. Rain chance 80%. Friday night low 37°F, with continued rain. Saturday, Nov. 14: Rain likely, high 46°F. Rain chance 70%. Saturday night low 38°F, with a 30% chance of rain.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings partly sunny skies and a high near 47 degrees.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 38 degrees.

Monday, November 16, offers partly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Northeast Ohio residents should continue monitoring changing temperatures and precipitation patterns.

Lake Erie can influence late-autumn weather, but specific snowfall totals or storm timing cannot yet be established from the supplied outlook.

For now, Cleveland's immediate concern is several consecutive days of rain, colder temperatures and Thursday's gusty winds.

Traveling through Cleveland Thursday or Friday? Tell us what road conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood!