Kentucky Weather Alert: Louisville, KY Near 29° Friday Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Louisville, KY – Bright sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees will give Louisville a comfortable November afternoon before a sharp temperature drop brings freezing conditions later this week.

Residents across Jefferson County, Kentucky, and neighboring southern Indiana could experience a dramatic change between Tuesday's warmth and Saturday morning's cold.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, temperatures are expected to fall from Tuesday's high near 70 degrees to approximately 29 degrees early Saturday, November 14.

That represents a striking 41-degree difference as colder air settles across the Ohio River Valley.

Veterans Day Warmth Comes Before Rain Tuesday, November 10, brings sunshine and southwest winds between 5 and 8 mph.

Temperatures climb toward 70 degrees, creating favorable conditions for outdoor activities and seasonal yard cleanup.

Tuesday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures falling toward 44 degrees.

Wednesday, November 11, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

Veterans Day events should benefit from relatively mild conditions before clouds and rain chances increase later.

However, the weather begins changing Wednesday evening.

Wednesday Night Showers Signal a Colder Pattern The National Weather Service indicates a 50% chance of showers, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Temperatures fall toward 46 degrees as southwest winds shift toward the northwest.

Drivers traveling Interstate 64, Interstate 65 and Interstate 71 should watch for wet pavement during the evening.

The broader weather pattern features colder air spreading into the eastern United States.

While thunderstorms are possible elsewhere in the Midwest and Ohio Valley, Louisville's supplied local outlook does not identify a specific tornado threat.

Thursday Brings a Noticeable Temperature Drop Thursday, November 12, delivers partly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

That is approximately 12 degrees colder than Wednesday's projected afternoon high.

Northwest winds reach around 14 mph, making exposed areas feel noticeably cooler.

A slight chance of showers develops after 1 p.m., with precipitation chances near 20%.

Thursday night temperatures fall toward 35 degrees.

Residents should begin preparing sensitive outdoor plants and checking exposed water connections before colder conditions arrive.

Friday's Cold Could Bring Freezing Conditions Friday, November 13, brings partly sunny skies, but temperatures reach only 46 degrees.

The biggest change develops Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to fall toward 29 degrees, three degrees below freezing.

Sensitive vegetation could be damaged if temperatures remain below freezing long enough.

The colder weather may also affect exposed outdoor plumbing.

Although freezing temperatures are expected, the supplied forecast does not indicate accumulating snow or freezing precipitation.

Widespread icy roads and flash-freezing conditions are therefore not expected.

However, motorists should remain alert for isolated slick spots wherever moisture persists on untreated surfaces.

Saturday Remains Chilly Despite Sunshine Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and a high near 49 degrees.

That offers some improvement, although temperatures remain substantially below Tuesday's warmth.

Saturday night temperatures return to approximately 29 degrees, extending the potential for freezing conditions.

Louisville Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 70°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 44°F.

Sunny, high 70°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 44°F. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Mostly sunny, high 66°F. A 50% chance of evening showers, low 46°F.

Mostly sunny, high 66°F. A 50% chance of evening showers, low 46°F. Thursday, Nov. 12: Partly sunny, high 54°F. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Thursday night low 35°F.

Partly sunny, high 54°F. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Thursday night low 35°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Partly sunny, high 46°F. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 29°F.

Partly sunny, high 46°F. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 29°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 49°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 29°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings sunshine and temperatures near 52 degrees.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 32 degrees.

Monday, November 16, offers mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees.

Looking toward Thanksgiving, residents across Kentucky and southern Indiana should remain prepared for additional seasonal temperature swings.

November can bring frost, freezing temperatures and occasional winter precipitation across the Ohio Valley.

However, the supplied outlook does not establish a specific snowstorm or measurable snowfall threat.

For now, Louisville's biggest weather concern is the transition from 70-degree warmth to freezing temperatures within several days.

Are you ready for Louisville's colder November weather, or are you hoping the 70-degree afternoons return? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood!