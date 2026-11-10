Wisconsin Weather Alert: Milwaukee, WI 30 MPH Winds Nov 10-14

Photo: Country Herald

Milwaukee, WI – Sunshine and temperatures near 60 degrees will offer Milwaukee residents a pleasant November afternoon before rain, gusty winds and freezing temperatures arrive later this week.

A significant weather shift could send temperatures tumbling toward 29 degrees by early Saturday, November 14.

According to the National Weather Service in Milwaukee, temperatures are expected to drop from Tuesday's high near 60 degrees to approximately 29 degrees Friday night.

That represents a 31-degree difference, signaling a colder stretch across Milwaukee County and southeastern Wisconsin.

Veterans Day Rain Brings the First Change Tuesday, November 10, remains sunny, with northwest winds reaching 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb toward 60 degrees, providing an opportunity to finish outdoor projects before colder weather arrives.

Clouds increase Tuesday night, with temperatures falling toward 41 degrees.

A slight chance of rain develops between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Veterans Day, November 11, brings a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m.

Temperatures reach approximately 53 degrees as northerly winds increase during the morning.

Drivers traveling Interstate 94, Interstate 43 and Interstate 41 should prepare for potentially wet pavement and changing visibility.

Keep an umbrella nearby for outdoor ceremonies and community events.

Thursday Winds Could Reach 30 MPH Wednesday night brings another 30% chance of rain, with temperatures falling toward 34 degrees.

The next significant development arrives Thursday, November 12.

North winds could gust as high as 30 mph, making conditions noticeably colder near Lake Michigan.

Temperatures reach only 45 degrees, with a 30% chance of rain before noon.

The combination of brisk winds and cooler air could make outdoor activities uncomfortable.

Secure lightweight decorations, trash containers and other loose outdoor items before stronger gusts develop.

No specific tornado threat is indicated in Milwaukee's supplied local outlook.

Friday Brings Freezing Temperatures Friday, November 13, turns mostly sunny, but temperatures struggle to reach 43 degrees.

North winds continue at 10-15 mph.

Friday night brings the week's coldest projected conditions, with temperatures dropping toward 29 degrees.

That is three degrees below freezing.

Sensitive plants and exposed outdoor plumbing could be affected by the colder conditions.

Although freezing temperatures are expected, the supplied outlook does not indicate accumulating snow or widespread icy roads.

Drivers should nevertheless watch for isolated slick spots wherever moisture remains on untreated surfaces.

Saturday Brings Sunshine but Little Warmth Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and temperatures near 44 degrees.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 32 degrees, keeping frost and freezing concerns relevant.

Residents planning yard cleanup should use the milder afternoons while preparing for colder mornings.

Milwaukee Five-Day Weather Outlook: Nov. 10-14

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Sunny, high 60°F. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, low 41°F; 20% rain chance late.

Sunny, high 60°F. Increasing clouds Tuesday night, low 41°F; 20% rain chance late. Wednesday, Nov. 11: Mostly cloudy, 40% rain chance. High 53°F. Wednesday night low 34°F, with a 30% rain chance.

Mostly cloudy, 40% rain chance. High 53°F. Wednesday night low 34°F, with a 30% rain chance. Thursday, Nov. 12: Partly sunny and breezy, high 45°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday night low 31°F.

Partly sunny and breezy, high 45°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday night low 31°F. Friday, Nov. 13: Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 29°F.

Mostly sunny, high 43°F. Partly cloudy Friday night, low 29°F. Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 44°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 32°F.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 15-16 and Thanksgiving Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 47 degrees.

Monday, November 16, offers additional improvement, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 50 degrees.

Wisconsin's Winter Weather Awareness Week begins November 16, providing a timely reminder to prepare vehicles and homes for colder conditions.

As Thanksgiving approaches, snow and freezing precipitation remain seasonal possibilities across southeastern Wisconsin.

However, the supplied local outlook does not establish a specific snowstorm or accumulation threat.

For now, Milwaukee's biggest concern is the transition from comfortable fall warmth to freezing temperatures and gusty winds.

Are you ready for Milwaukee's colder November weather, or are you hoping the 60-degree afternoons return? Tell us what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood!