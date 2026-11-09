Kansas City, MO Weather: 70° Today, Near Freezing by Saturday

Photo: Country Herald

Kansas City, MO – Residents across western and northern Missouri can expect a noticeable temperature change this week, with afternoon warmth near 70 degrees giving way to chilly mornings in the 30s by the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City, a relatively quiet weather pattern will continue through Sunday, Nov. 15, with no hazardous weather currently expected across the region.

The forecast issued Monday, Nov. 9, highlights a warm start to the week before a passing cold front brings more seasonable temperatures.

Warm Temperatures Continue Through Wednesday Kansas City is expected to reach around 70 degrees Monday, followed by highs near 68 Tuesday and 61 Wednesday.

Other communities, including St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Sedalia and Maryville, will experience similar conditions, with temperatures generally reaching the 60s early in the week.

Forecasters expect breezy winds Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

Colder Air Arrives Thursday By Thursday, Kansas City temperatures are forecast to reach only around 51 degrees, with Friday highs dropping to approximately 48.

Early Saturday temperatures could fall into the mid-30s around Kansas City, while some northern Missouri communities may experience even colder conditions.

Kirksville could see temperatures near 29 degrees early Saturday, while Chillicothe may drop to approximately 30 degrees.

These readings could bring frost or freezing conditions to colder inland locations, although the National Weather Service has not indicated widespread hazardous weather.

Dry Conditions Expected Through Weekend Rain chances remain low throughout much of the week, generally staying near zero before increasing slightly Sunday.

Weekend temperatures should begin recovering, with Kansas City reaching the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

Residents should prepare for colder morning commutes later this week, especially Friday and Saturday, while continuing to monitor local forecasts for any changes.