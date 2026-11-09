Greenville, NC Frost Alert Tonight: Lows Near 36° by 1 AM

Photo: Country Herald

Greenville, NC – Residents across inland eastern North Carolina should prepare for a chilly Monday night as temperatures fall into the mid-30s, creating conditions favorable for patchy frost early Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, high pressure building over the region will bring clear skies and calm winds overnight, allowing temperatures near the ground to drop rapidly.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of eastern North Carolina, with temperatures potentially falling to around 36 degrees.

Frost Risk Highest Between 1 AM and 7 AM Forecasters identify the primary frost development window as 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Communities within the highlighted risk area include Greenville, Kinston, New Bern, Jacksonville and surrounding inland locations.

The coldest conditions are expected in areas where clear skies and light winds allow heat accumulated during the day to escape overnight.

Even when official air temperatures remain above freezing, frost can develop on exposed surfaces as temperatures near the ground fall lower.

Sensitive Plants Could Be Damaged The National Weather Service warns that frost could damage or potentially kill sensitive outdoor vegetation left unprotected.

Residents with gardens, flowers and temperature-sensitive plants should take precautions before heading to bed Monday night.

Moving potted plants indoors or covering vulnerable vegetation with frost cloths or lightweight fabric can help reduce potential damage.

Conditions Expected to Improve Tuesday Morning The frost threat is expected to be concentrated during the overnight and early morning hours, with temperatures generally recovering after sunrise.

Residents traveling early Tuesday may notice frost on lawns, rooftops and exposed vehicles, particularly in inland communities.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor local forecasts for updates to the advisory and any changes in expected overnight temperatures.