Lake County, IL Drug Bust: 500 Meth Pills Recovered, 2 Arrested

Photo: Country Herald

Waukegan, IL — Two people are facing serious felony charges following a multiagency investigation into alleged methamphetamine trafficking across Lake and Cook counties, with authorities announcing the recovery of approximately 500 pills containing the drug.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, its Special Investigations Group worked alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during an investigation launched in mid-2026.

Investigators identified Matthew Fornalewski, 35, of Skokie, and Yasmine Zarate, 20, of Chicago, as suspects allegedly involved in distributing methamphetamine throughout the two counties.

During the undercover operation, authorities said the pair allegedly sold approximately 500 pills containing methamphetamine. All of the pills were recovered by investigators.

On October 9, a statewide grand jury indicted both suspects on three charges: unlawful methamphetamine conspiracy, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and narcotics racketeering.

Both were subsequently arrested in Cook County and transported to Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg credited cooperation between local, state and federal agencies for disrupting the alleged trafficking operation.

“Drug dealers don’t recognize county lines, and neither do our investigators,” Idleburg said.

DEA officials also warned that counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine can pose serious risks to unsuspecting individuals.

Court proceedings are already underway.

Fornalewski appeared in Lake County court October 24 and was ordered detained pending trial.

Zarate appeared in court Wednesday, November 4, and was released under pretrial conditions. Her next scheduled court appearance is December 10.

The investigation involved the Illinois Attorney General's Office and federal law enforcement partners.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.