Oakland County, MI Deputies Search for Missing 16-Year-Old

Photo: Country Herald

Pontiac, MI — Authorities in Oakland County are asking for the public's help Thursday in locating a missing 16-year-old Pontiac boy who may be staying with family members in Detroit. Investigators say his current whereabouts are unknown and are working to confirm his safety.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Curt Fletcher Cole Jr., 16, was reported missing after leaving his residence in the 60 block of Stegman Lane in Pontiac. Deputies released information about his disappearance Thursday, November 5, as efforts continue to locate him.

Investigators believe Cole may be in the area of Kentucky Street in Detroit, where he has family connections. Authorities are asking residents in that neighborhood, along with anyone who may have recently communicated with the teenager, to contact investigators.

Cole previously attended Mumford High School in Detroit and was enrolled there as of September 23, 2026. According to investigators, he transitioned to online schooling on October 19.

Description of Missing Teen

The Sheriff's Office provided the following identifying details:

Name: Curt Fletcher Cole Jr.

Age: 16

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: Approximately 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown, styled in black dreadlocks

Last known clothing: All-black clothing and black shoes

Belongings: Black backpack

Deputies have not publicly confirmed where Cole is currently staying or provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine his location and confirm his well-being.

Anyone who has seen Cole or knows where he may be is urged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.