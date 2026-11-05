Central Illinois Weather Alert: Freezing Lows Near 25 This Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

Springfield, IL – A cold front moving into central Illinois Friday will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, with overnight lows potentially falling into the mid-20s and near-freezing conditions developing across the region this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, breezy conditions and periods of light rain or drizzle will continue Thursday evening, November 5, before cooler air arrives Friday.

The incoming cold front will push daytime temperatures into the 40s and 50s, followed by colder overnight conditions Friday and Saturday nights.

Temperatures Could Fall Into the Mid-20s Friday afternoon highs are expected to range from 45 to 55 degrees across central Illinois, with temperatures dropping sharply after sunset.

Friday night lows could reach 25 to 35 degrees, bringing freezing conditions to locations where temperatures fall to 32 degrees or below.

Saturday will offer partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs between 50 and 55 degrees, but another chilly night is expected.

Saturday night temperatures are forecast to fall between 30 and 35 degrees, maintaining the potential for freezing conditions in colder locations.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants or remaining garden vegetation should consider taking precautions before Friday evening.

Warmer Weather Returns Early Next Week The colder weather will not last long.

Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s, with overnight lows between 35 and 40 degrees.

By Monday, highs should reach the middle 60s as a gradual warming trend develops across central Illinois.

Before the weekend cooldown, Thursday night's forecast calls for a 20% to 30% chance of light rain or drizzle, with lows ranging from 40 to 45 degrees.

Residents should monitor updated National Weather Service forecasts for localized freezing temperatures as the weekend approaches.