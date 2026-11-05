Alabama Frost Alert: Temperatures Near Freezing This Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

Birmingham, AL – Alabama residents could wake up to frosty conditions Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 30s across portions of the state, with some colder communities potentially falling below freezing.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the likelihood of frost is increasing for Saturday night, November 7, into Sunday morning, November 8, particularly across northern and central portions of its forecast area.

Forecasters also indicate a limited potential for freezing temperatures, raising concerns for sensitive outdoor plants and gardens.

Frost Chances Reach 60% in Some Communities The latest National Weather Service outlook shows Gadsden with a 60% chance of frost Sunday morning, among the highest probabilities listed.

Hamilton, Jasper and Talladega each have a 55% chance, while Selma faces a 50% probability.

Birmingham has a 25% chance of frost, followed by Auburn and Tuscaloosa at 20%. Montgomery's probability is lower at 15%.

The potential for actual freezing temperatures remains more limited.

Gadsden and Hamilton each have a 30% chance of freezing conditions, while Jasper and Talladega have a 25% probability. Birmingham's freeze probability is 10%.

Another Chilly Morning Possible Monday Overnight temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 30s to around 40 degrees Sunday and Monday mornings.

A few colder locations could experience temperatures below 32 degrees, potentially damaging frost-sensitive vegetation.

Residents are encouraged to prepare now by covering vulnerable plants or moving potted vegetation indoors before Saturday night.

The weather service specifically recommends protecting sensitive plants both Saturday and Sunday nights as chilly overnight conditions persist.

Although frost is becoming increasingly likely in some communities, freezing temperatures are not expected everywhere.

Residents should continue monitoring updated forecasts as the weekend approaches.