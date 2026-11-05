Missouri Freeze Alert: Lows Plunge Into the 20s This Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

Springfield, MO – Missouri residents could face a sharp drop in overnight temperatures this weekend as the potential for widespread frost and freezing conditions increases across portions of the state Saturday and Sunday mornings.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, confidence is growing that areas of frost and freezing temperatures will develop across southern Missouri and the surrounding region this weekend, with overnight lows potentially falling into the mid-20s to mid-30s.

The coldest conditions could threaten sensitive plants, gardens and uncovered vegetation, particularly in locations where temperatures drop below the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Frost Concerns The weather service's Thursday afternoon update indicates that frost could develop Saturday morning, with another round possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to fall between 26 and 36 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning, followed by lows between 27 and 36 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Frost probabilities vary across the region, with western and central portions of the Springfield forecast area showing greater potential in the agency's latest outlook.

Residents should consider protecting vulnerable outdoor plants before temperatures begin dropping Friday night.

Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week Before the weekend cold arrives, Friday is expected to bring cool conditions and occasional drizzle, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 48 to 55 degrees.

Saturday afternoon temperatures should recover into the 53- to 59-degree range, followed by a warmer Sunday with highs between 60 and 66 degrees.

By Monday, temperatures could climb into the middle 60s to around 70 degrees, signaling a gradual warming trend across the region.

Despite the improving daytime temperatures, residents should remain alert to overnight frost risks through the weekend.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor updated forecasts as the timing and coverage of freezing conditions become clearer.