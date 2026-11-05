Mid-Atlantic Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Rivers Rising Through Friday

Photo: Country Herald

State College, PA – Locally heavy rainfall is expected across eastern portions of the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday, November 5-6, bringing rising water levels to streams and rivers across a broad region stretching from Virginia toward New York.

According to the National Weather Service Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center, periods of rain will affect several states through Friday, with the greatest rainfall concentrations generally expected closer to the Atlantic Coast.

The forecast includes portions of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New York.

Heavy Rain Could Bring 1 to 2 Inches in Some Areas The Weather Service's 72-hour precipitation outlook, ending Sunday morning, November 8, shows widespread rainfall across eastern portions of the region.

Coastal sections of the Mid-Atlantic, particularly parts of New Jersey, Delaware and the Delmarva Peninsula, could receive approximately 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

Farther inland, including western Pennsylvania and portions of western Virginia, considerably lighter precipitation is forecast.

The rainfall is expected to produce noticeable increases in streamflows and river levels across several watersheds.

Rivers Expected to Rise, but Flooding Unlikely Despite the rainfall, forecasters say recent dry conditions have left many rivers and streams running below typical levels.

Those lower starting water levels should allow waterways to absorb additional runoff without reaching flood stage in most locations.

The National Weather Service specifically highlighted Assunpink Creek near Trenton, New Jersey, and the Saddle River at Lodi, New Jersey, where river levels are forecast to rise while remaining below flood thresholds.

Residents Encouraged to Monitor Local Conditions Motorists should remain cautious during heavier downpours, particularly where water collects on roadways or visibility becomes reduced.

Residents near streams, creeks and low-lying areas should monitor updated forecasts as rainfall moves through the region Thursday and Friday.

Although widespread river flooding is not expected, localized drainage problems remain possible during heavier rainfall.

Updated precipitation forecasts and river observations are available through the National Weather Service at weather.gov.