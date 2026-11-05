Indiana-Ohio-Kentucky Weather Alert: Frost Possible This Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

Wilmington, OH – A cold front moving across portions of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky on Friday, November 6, will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures this weekend, with overnight lows falling into the 30s and patchy frost potentially developing across the region.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the approaching cold front will usher in cooler conditions Friday, followed by chilly nights Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures will generally remain in the 50s through the weekend.

Cold Front Arrives Friday, Bringing Cooler Weather The Weather Service's November 5 forecast shows temperatures falling from Thursday's regional high near 64 degrees to approximately 54 degrees Friday.

A slight chance of showers will accompany the cold front Friday, although predominantly dry conditions are expected throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach approximately 53 degrees, followed by highs near 56 degrees Sunday.

The cooling trend will affect the Wilmington forecast region, including southwestern Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

Overnight Temperatures Could Bring Patchy Frost The greatest concern for residents will be the overnight temperature drop.

Regional forecast temperatures fall to approximately 38 degrees early Saturday and 36 degrees early Sunday, with some locations potentially experiencing colder conditions.

The National Weather Service says patchy frost could develop during the weekend as temperatures settle into the 30s.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants, gardens or late-season vegetation may want to take precautions, particularly in locations where frost develops.

Motorists heading out early Saturday or Sunday should also prepare for noticeably colder morning conditions.

Slight Warm-Up Expected Next Week The colder weather is not expected to last indefinitely.

Forecasters anticipate a gradual warming trend beginning Monday, November 9, with afternoon temperatures climbing toward 59 degrees.

By Tuesday, November 10, regional highs could reach approximately 63 degrees.

For now, residents across the Indiana-Ohio-Kentucky tri-state region should prepare for a cooler weekend, particularly during the early morning hours when frost becomes possible.

Updated local forecasts are available at weather.gov.