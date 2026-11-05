Beltrami County, MN Missing Men: Hunters Asked to Watch for Clues

Photo: Country Herald

Bemidji, MN – Authorities in northern Minnesota are renewing their appeal for information about two men who disappeared in separate incidents during 2025, asking hunters returning to their properties this fall to remain alert for potential evidence that could help investigators locate them.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Russell Coyle and Corey Bryant remain missing despite ground searches and investigative efforts involving multiple leads.

Russell Coyle Missing Since April 2025 Russell Coyle was 68 years old when he was reported missing. His last known location was his residence north of Kelliher, Minnesota, on April 24, 2025.

Coyle is described as a white male with blue eyes, standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Authorities said his exact clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown, although he frequently wore checkered or flannel shirts with blue jeans.

Corey Bryant Missing Since December 2025 Corey Bryant was 31 years old when he was reported missing.

His last known location was in Bemidji on December 19, 2025.

Bryant is described as a white male with blue eyes, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding either disappearance in its latest public appeal.

Hunters Asked to Remain Alert Investigators are specifically requesting assistance from hunters returning to properties throughout Beltrami County.

Authorities hope increased outdoor activity may help uncover information or evidence that has not previously been discovered.

Ground searches have already been conducted, and deputies have investigated several leads without locating either man.

The sheriff's office has not indicated that the two disappearances are connected.

Anyone with information about Russell Coyle or Corey Bryant is urged to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at 218-333-9111, option 2.

Both investigations remain ongoing.