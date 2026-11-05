Maine Drought Worsens Water Concerns as Winter Freeze-Up Nears

Photo: Country Herald

Gray, ME – Every part of Maine is experiencing drought conditions, with more than half the state facing severe drought and some areas classified as extreme, according to newly released federal data. Forecasters warn that significant precipitation will be needed to overcome persistent rainfall deficits before winter.

According to the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, the U.S. Drought Monitor update released Thursday, November 5, shows 100% of Maine experiencing moderate drought or worse.

The report, reflecting conditions through Tuesday, November 3, highlights the extent of the ongoing water shortage across northern New England.

More Than Half of Maine in Severe Drought The latest drought classifications show that 39.9% of Maine is experiencing moderate drought, while 51.5% is classified under severe drought.

Another 8.5% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, the second-highest classification on the federal drought scale.

Neighboring New Hampshire is also experiencing dry conditions, with 40.5% of the state classified under moderate drought. An additional 53% is considered abnormally dry.

Up to 225% of Normal Precipitation Needed The National Weather Service reports that multiyear precipitation deficits exceed 12 inches in parts of the region.

An October analysis estimates that Maine would need approximately 200% to 225% of its normal precipitation over two months to eliminate drought conditions within that period.

New Hampshire would need approximately 150% to 175% of normal precipitation.

The accompanying analysis map identifies estimated precipitation needs exceeding 15 inches across portions of Maine, with some locations approaching 18 inches.

These figures represent estimated precipitation needed for drought recovery, not a forecast of how much rain will fall.

Residents Asked to Report Dry Wells With winter freeze-up approaching, officials are encouraging residents to report dry wells and changes in local waterways.

Such reports help agencies monitor water shortages and assess drought impacts across affected communities.

Residents can submit observations through state drought surveys and the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports program.

Updated drought information is available at droughtmonitor.unl.edu and weather.gov/gyx.