Iowa 911 Dispatchers Train for Crashes, Pursuits and Emergencies

Photo: Country Herald

WEST UNION, IA – Emergency dispatchers from Fayette County and other Iowa agencies participated in specialized training this week focused on vehicle crashes, dangerous police pursuits and coordinating emergency responses during complex incidents.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department hosted its annual dispatcher in-service training Tuesday, November 3, bringing together communications personnel from multiple agencies across Iowa.

New Technology Helps Dispatchers Respond to Crashes One presentation focused on how vehicle technology can assist emergency responders when crashes occur.

Jim Lanier, a General Motors and OnStar global public safety manager, explained how OnStar's Advanced Automatic Collision Notification system helps alert emergency personnel when a vehicle crash is detected.

The presentation also addressed technology used to assist authorities with stolen General Motors vehicles.

Police Pursuits and Emergency Calls Examined Fayette County Sheriff's Office Lt. Shad Roys discussed vehicle pursuits, including the dangers involved, coordination between responding agencies and circumstances when pursuits may be terminated.

Anna Voss of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy led an interactive session challenging dispatchers to evaluate emergency calls that may initially appear different from the actual situation.

Participants were asked to consider how they would respond to changing circumstances.

Statewide Emergency Communications Strengthened Haley Nichols, Iowa's statewide interoperability coordinator, presented information about communication challenges between agencies using different radio systems.

Training covered Iowa's statewide interoperable communications network, radio coverage issues, shared talkgroups and coordination during major incidents.

Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Post also participated in a tabletop exercise involving multiple incidents managed through a centralized command structure.

The exercise demonstrated how emergency operations centers can coordinate resources and communications when several incidents occur simultaneously.

The training emphasized cooperation between dispatch centers, law enforcement and emergency management agencies.

Such preparation is intended to help emergency personnel communicate effectively and coordinate responses when residents need assistance.