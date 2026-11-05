Oakland County, MI Missing 15-Year-Old Girl: Public Asked to Help

Pontiac, MI – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old Pontiac girl who has not been seen at her residence since October 30. Investigators say she was picked up by an unidentified individual driving a black Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Ahvayah Rose Alexander, 15, was last seen at her home in the 20 block of Mohawk Road in Pontiac, located in Oakland County within the Detroit metropolitan area.

The sheriff's office issued a public appeal Thursday, November 5, as deputies continued working to determine her whereabouts.

Investigators Identify Possible Livonia Location Information gathered during the investigation indicates Alexander was most recently in the area of Newburgh Road, between Plymouth and Ann Arbor roads, on the west side of the roadway in Livonia.

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual driving the black Chevrolet Camaro.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Alexander, the vehicle or anything connected to her disappearance to come forward.

Description of Missing 15-Year-Old Alexander is described as approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and UGG boots.

The sheriff's office has not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or indicated whether foul play is suspected.

How to Help Investigators Anyone who has information about Alexander's whereabouts, the black Chevrolet Camaro or the unidentified driver is urged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and asking residents throughout Pontiac, Livonia and surrounding Detroit-area communities to remain alert for information that could help locate the teenager.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for its assistance and emphasized its efforts to ensure Alexander's safe return.