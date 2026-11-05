Aurora, IL: School Air Purifier Deal Tied to Alleged $1.3M Fraud

Photo: Country Herald

AURORA, IL – A $2.7 million school air purifier purchase funded through COVID-era federal grants is at the center of a federal fraud case involving a former suburban Chicago school board president, who allegedly helped direct more than $1 million to a company where she worked.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Annette Johnson, 63, of Aurora, was indicted on federal charges announced Thursday, October 29, involving an alleged $1.3 million kickback scheme connected to East Aurora School District 131.

$2.7 Million Air Purifier Purchase Under Scrutiny Federal prosecutors allege Johnson, who served as president of the District 131 Board of Education, helped steer the district toward purchasing approximately $2.7 million in air purifiers from a vendor in 2021.

The district allegedly paid for the equipment using federal grant funds provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the indictment, Johnson and the vendor allegedly arranged for more than $1 million from the transaction to be directed to a company owned by Johnson's boyfriend, where she served as chief financial officer.

Alleged $1.3 Million Payment Followed Board Vote Prosecutors allege Johnson participated in and approved a school board vote authorizing payment to the air purifier vendor.

Within days, the vendor allegedly issued a $1.3 million check labeled "commission" to the company where Johnson worked.

Federal authorities allege the arrangement was concealed from other school board members.

Johnson remains a member of the District 131 Board of Education, according to the Justice Department's October 29 announcement.

Federal Charges Carry Potential Prison Time Johnson was charged with two counts of honest services mail fraud and one count of honest services wire fraud.

Each charge carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

At the time of the announcement, her federal arraignment had not been scheduled.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Johnson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case involves investigators from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General.