Little Giant Ladders Recalled Over Fall Hazard

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - Little Giant ladders with Rapid Locks are being recalled because they can suddenly retract and cause a fall. Consumers should stop using the affected ladders and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was announced Nov. 5, 2026. The agency said the ladders pose a fall hazard if their Rapid Locks are not fully engaged.

The notice does not identify the recalling firm, where the ladders were sold, the number of products involved or the specific models covered. Consumers should check the CPSC notice and the ladder’s product information to determine whether their ladder is included.

A ladder that retracts unexpectedly can cause a user to fall, potentially resulting in serious injury. Consumers should not continue using an affected ladder, even if it appears to be operating normally.

The company is offering consumers a refund or replacement. The notice advises consumers to contact the manufacturer for instructions on obtaining the remedy. Details about how to reach the company were not provided in the recall information supplied.

The recall is listed as unclassified in the provided data. Consumers can review the official CPSC notice for updates and additional product details at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Little-Giant-Recalls-Ladders-with-Rapid-Locks-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-from-Fall-Hazard

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