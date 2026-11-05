X-VESOLJE Nursing Pillows Recalled Over Suffocation Risk

Photo: Country Herald

By Staff

The X-VESOLJE nursing pillows are being recalled because they may block an infant’s breathing, creating a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation. Consumers should stop using the pillows and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pillows violate mandatory federal safety standards for nursing pillows. The agency announced the recall Nov. 5, 2026.

The notice identifies the product as X-VESOLJE nursing pillows. It does not provide details about where the pillows were sold, how many are affected, or a location for the recalling firm. Consumers with the product should check the official recall notice for any additional identifying information and instructions from the manufacturer.

Nursing pillows are intended to support an adult during feeding, but they are not safe sleep products and should not be used to position or leave an infant unattended. The CPSC warns that the recalled pillows can obstruct an infant’s breathing. A blocked airway can become life-threatening quickly.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled pillows should discontinue use immediately and contact the manufacturer to arrange the offered refund or replacement. Do not continue using the product while waiting for a response. The notice does not specify a refund amount, replacement model or contact details for the manufacturer.

The CPSC’s official notice is available at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Kikea-Store-Recalls-X-VESOLJE-Nursing-Pillows-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Suffocation-Violate-Mandatory-Standards-for-Nursing-Pillows

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