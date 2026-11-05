Arlopu Slide Playsets Recalled Over Entrapment and Strangulation Risks

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - Arlopu slide playsets are being recalled after federal officials warned that children could suffer serious injury or die from head and neck entrapment. The recall was announced Nov. 5, 2026. Consumers should stop using the playsets and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, openings in the recalled playsets can allow a child’s torso through but are too small for the child’s head to pass through, creating an entrapment hazard. On some models, basketball nets also pose a risk.

The net on playsets with model number KT-CS17 can come loose from the rim and form a loop large enough for a child’s head, creating entanglement and strangulation hazards, the agency said.

The recall notice does not identify the recalling firm, the number of playsets involved, where they were sold or the affected models beyond KT-CS17. The CPSC notice also does not provide a count of reported injuries. Consumers can check the official notice for any additional product-identification details.

Parents and caregivers should keep children away from the playsets and stop using them. Contact the manufacturer to arrange a refund or replacement. Do not allow children to use a recalled product while seeking a remedy.

The CPSC announcement describes the hazard as a risk of serious injury and death. The agency advises consumers to follow the recall instructions and share the information with anyone who may have received one of the playsets.

Details are available at the official CPSC notice: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Arlopu-Recalls-Slide-Playsets-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Death-from-Head-and-Neck-Entrapment-Hazards

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