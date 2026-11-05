HAUOMS Dressers Recalled Over Tip-Over, Entrapment Hazards

Photo: Country Herald

Country, State - Jiastfeng recalled HAUOMS eight-drawer dressers Nov. 5, 2026, because the units can tip over and trap people, posing a risk of serious injury or death, particularly to children. Consumers should stop using the dressers and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dressers can become unstable if they are not anchored to a wall. The agency said they do not meet mandatory safety requirements for clothing storage units established under the STURDY Act.

The recall applies to HAUOMS-branded eight-drawer dressers. The notice identifies the risk but does not provide details about the number of units, sales locations, product identifiers or the company’s contact information. Consumers can consult the CPSC notice for any additional product and remedy information.

Tip-over incidents involving furniture can cause severe injuries or death, especially when children climb on or near an unstable unit. The CPSC advises consumers to discontinue use of the recalled dressers and seek a refund or replacement from the manufacturer. Do not continue using the dresser while waiting for a response.

The agency’s recall announcement and any updates are available at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Jiastfeng-Recalls-HAUOMS-Eight-drawer-Dressers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units

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