Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers Recalled for Burn Hazard

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers are being recalled after reports that the appliances can overheat during use, creating a burn hazard for consumers. The recall was announced Nov. 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled dryers may become hot while plugged in and operating. People who touch the surface while the appliance is overheating could be burned.

The notice identifies the product as Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryers. It does not specify how many units are affected, where they were sold, or the states or communities where consumers may have purchased them. The manufacturer is listed as Baby Brezza Enterprises.

Consumers who own one of the recalled dryers should stop using it, the agency said. They should contact the manufacturer to request a refund or replacement. The recall notice does not provide further details about how to reach the company or whether a specific model or serial number is involved.

The hazard is associated with the dryer’s surface becoming hot during operation. Consumers should avoid handling the appliance while it is plugged in or running and discontinue use as they pursue the remedy. The recall is classified as unclassified in the notice.

Parents and caregivers who use the product to sterilize and dry baby-feeding items should check the appliance name and follow the company’s instructions for obtaining a refund or replacement. The notice does not identify any reported injuries or provide additional incident details.

The CPSC notice, including any updates and remedy information, is available at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Baby-Brezza-Enterprises-Recalls-SuperFast-Sterilizer-Dryers-Due-to-Overheating-and-Burn-Hazards

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