C.A.M.P. Mountain Ice Axes Recalled Over Fall Hazard

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - C.A.M.P. mountain ice axes are being recalled after a component that secures the tool can loosen during use, creating a fall risk for climbers. The recall was announced Nov. 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a screw on the recalled axes may loosen and allow the handle or pick to detach. A climber who loses control of the tool could fall and suffer serious injury or die.

The notice does not identify a retailer, sales location, affected product codes or the number of axes included in the recall. Consumers who own a C.A.M.P. mountain ice axe should stop using it while they determine whether their product is covered.

The company is asking consumers to contact the manufacturer to arrange a refund or replacement. The notice does not provide details about how to contact the company; consumers can use the official recall notice for the latest instructions and information.

Ice axes are used to help climbers travel on snow and ice, where a secure grip and dependable equipment can be critical. The potential detachment of a handle or pick could leave users without reliable support on steep or slippery terrain.

The CPSC classifies the recall as unclassified. Consumers should not continue using an affected axe while seeking a remedy. More information is available at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/CAMP-Recalls-Mountain-Ice-Axes-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Fall-Hazard

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