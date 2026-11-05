Magnetopia Building Cubes and Blocks Recalled Over Ingestion Risk

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - Magnetopia magnetic building cubes and blocks are being recalled because loose magnets could seriously injure or kill children if swallowed, according to a federal notice issued Nov. 5, 2026. Consumers should stop using the products and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, magnets inside the recalled cubes can come loose if the toys break or open. The notice identifies the hazard as poisoning and warns that swallowed high-powered magnets can attract one another or other metal objects inside the body.

Magnets that become lodged in the digestive system can cause intestinal perforations, twisting or blockages, as well as blood poisoning. These injuries can be fatal. Children who have access to the recalled building toys are at risk.

The recall notice does not specify the number of products involved, where they were sold, or the name of the recalling firm. It also does not provide identifying details such as model numbers or other markings. Consumers should check the official notice for any additional product identification information before taking action.

Owners should immediately stop using the magnetic cubes and blocks and contact the manufacturer to arrange a refund or replacement. Keep the toys away from children while seeking instructions. If a child may have swallowed a magnet, seek medical care promptly; the CPSC warns that magnet ingestion can lead to serious internal injuries.

The CPSC classified the recall as unclassified. The agency’s notice and any updates are available at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Magnetopia-Recalls-Magnetic-Building-Cubes-and-Blocks-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Magnet-Ingestion-Hazard

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