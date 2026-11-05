Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Ovens Recalled Over Burn Hazard

Photo: Country Herald

City, State - Gourmia 9-slice digital air fryer ovens are being recalled because their doors can close unexpectedly, creating a burn risk for people removing hot food. The recall was announced Nov. 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the oven doors can shut when the appliance is bumped. Consumers could be burned while retrieving food from the ovens.

The notice does not identify a retailer, sales location, number of products affected or specific model or serial numbers. Consumers who own a Gourmia 9-slice digital air fryer oven should check the official recall notice for product identification details.

Owners should stop using the product and contact Gourmia for a refund or replacement, the agency says. The notice does not specify how to request the remedy; consumers can consult the company’s instructions through the official recall page.

The federal notice classifies the recall as unclassified. It does not report the number of injuries or provide additional information about where or when the ovens were sold.

Consumers can review the CPSC’s notice at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2027/Gourmia-Recalls-9-Slice-Digital-Air-Fryer-Ovens-Due-to-Burn-Hazard.

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