Cape Cod, MA Fire: Barn Engulfed in Flames, Multiple Crews Respond

Photo: Country Herald

ORLEANS, MA – A large barn fire in South Orleans triggered a multi-department emergency response after flames engulfed a 60-by-40-foot structure, forcing firefighters to shuttle water from nearly a mile away to battle the blaze.

According to Orleans Fire-Rescue, the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 6:45 p.m. reporting a barn fire off Horseshoe Lane in South Orleans.

Multiple Fire Departments Called to Battle Flames Orleans firefighters were dispatched through a full department recall, with automatic assistance from Eastham, Harwich and Brewster fire departments.

Additional tanker support was requested from Wellfleet, Truro and West Barnstable fire departments because the area surrounding Horseshoe Lane does not have fire hydrants.

When emergency crews arrived, the approximately 2,400-square-foot barn was already fully involved in flames.

Firefighters Shuttle Water Nearly One Mile Fire suppression efforts were complicated by limited water access, requiring tanker trucks to transport water from a hydrant nearly a mile away.

Despite those challenges, firefighters brought the blaze under control in just over an hour.

Crews remained at the scene for several additional hours extinguishing hot spots and ensuring the fire was fully suppressed.

The coordinated response involved multiple Cape Cod fire departments, highlighting the logistical challenges of fighting structural fires in areas without nearby hydrants.

No Injuries Reported; Cause Under Investigation Orleans Fire-Rescue confirmed that no civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials have not released an estimated damage total.

The department also acknowledged assistance from regional emergency response agencies, including Orleans police and neighboring fire departments.

South Orleans is located in Barnstable County on Cape Cod, southeast of the Boston metropolitan area.

Officials have not announced additional findings regarding what started the fire.