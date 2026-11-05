Georgia Flood Emergency: McCaysville, GA Closed Until Further Notice

Photo: Country Herald

McCAYSVILLE, GA – Severe flooding has prompted officials in the North Georgia city of McCaysville to declare a state of emergency and close the entire city to unauthorized entry, with dangerous conditions affecting roads, homes and access routes near the Tennessee border.

According to an emergency public safety announcement issued by the city of McCaysville, the mayor and City Council have declared a state of emergency effective immediately. All unauthorized personnel are prohibited from entering the city until further notice.

Multiple Roads Closed as Floodwaters Threaten Community City officials confirmed that all access points into McCaysville have been closed, including River Road, Mobile Road, Blue Ridge Drive and Highway 68 entering from Tennessee.

The restrictions are mandatory, with entry limited to authorized public safety and emergency response personnel.

Photographs accompanying the emergency announcement show floodwaters surrounding buildings and reaching portions of residential structures, illustrating the dangerous conditions facing the community.

McCaysville is located in Fannin County along the Georgia-Tennessee border, adjacent to Copperhill, Tennessee, northeast of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Emergency Crews Respond as City Remains Closed Public safety personnel and emergency responders are actively working to protect lives, respond to emergencies and assess flooding damage throughout the community.

Officials are urging residents, visitors and motorists to avoid McCaysville entirely and not attempt to bypass barricades or interfere with emergency operations.

The declaration also acknowledges residents, businesses and individuals who have been displaced by the flooding.

Michael Otis Earley, McCaysville's director of public safety and chief of police, emphasized that protecting human life remains the city's highest priority.

The city will remain closed until further notice, with no exceptions for unauthorized entry.

Officials said additional updates will be provided as conditions develop. The announcement did not specify when roads might reopen or when normal access could resume.