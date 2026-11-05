Wyoming Weather Today: Clouds Clear as Highs Reach Mid-50s

Photo: Country Herald

CHEYENNE, WY – Residents across southeastern Wyoming can expect improving skies Thursday, November 5, as cloud cover gradually decreases and afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 40s and middle 50s. Similar seasonal conditions are expected Friday, offering a relatively quiet conclusion to the workweek.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temperatures will remain near seasonal averages over the next two days, with decreasing cloudiness Thursday followed by partly sunny skies Friday.

Thursday Brings Clearing Skies Across Southeast Wyoming Thursday's forecast calls for afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s across the region.

Communities including Cheyenne in Laramie County and Laramie in Albany County can expect generally seasonal conditions as cloud cover gradually decreases.

The improving skies should provide opportunities for outdoor activities later Thursday, although temperatures will remain cool enough for jackets during the morning and evening hours.

The National Weather Service has not highlighted significant precipitation or severe weather in its two-day outlook.

Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny and Seasonably Cool Friday, November 6, will bring another day of relatively stable weather across southeastern Wyoming and nearby portions of the Nebraska Panhandle.

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to range from the middle 40s to middle 50s, with partly sunny skies expected.

Some locations may experience slightly cooler daytime temperatures compared with Thursday, but the overall pattern remains consistent with typical early November conditions.

Residents traveling between Cheyenne, Laramie and surrounding communities should continue monitoring local conditions, particularly in higher-elevation areas where temperatures can differ.

What Residents Should Know The two-day forecast suggests a period of generally favorable weather for routine travel and outdoor plans, with no significant storm system identified in the latest outlook.

However, morning and nighttime temperatures may feel considerably colder than afternoon readings.

Residents should dress in layers and check updated forecasts before longer trips.