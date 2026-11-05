Middle Tennessee Weather: 7 Dry Days, Weekend Lows Near 30°

Photo: Country Herald

NASHVILLE, TN – Drivers across Middle Tennessee could encounter patchy dense fog Thursday morning, November 5, before a stretch of cooler, dry weather brings temperatures near or below freezing in some communities this weekend.

The changing conditions could affect morning commuters across Nashville, Davidson County and surrounding communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, patchy dense fog is a concern for residents heading out Thursday morning, while the seven-day forecast shows an extended period of dry weather and increasingly chilly overnight temperatures.

Dense Fog Could Affect Thursday Morning Travel Motorists should remain alert for rapidly changing visibility, particularly along Interstate 40, Interstate 65, Interstate 24 and other regional highways.

Dense fog can make it difficult to see vehicles, intersections and roadway hazards.

Drivers encountering reduced visibility should slow down, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights.

Thursday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach approximately 66 to 69 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and no measurable precipitation currently forecast.

Weekend Temperatures Could Drop Below Freezing Temperatures will gradually decline heading into the weekend.

Friday's highs are expected to range from 61 to 63 degrees, with overnight lows falling between 36 and 41 degrees.

Saturday brings a more noticeable cooldown, with afternoon highs between 54 and 58 degrees.

By Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures could fall to approximately 30 to 35 degrees across Middle Tennessee.

Some locations may experience below-freezing temperatures, creating conditions favorable for frost and potentially affecting sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Sunday afternoon temperatures should recover into the upper 50s.

Seven Consecutive Dry Days Forecast Despite the colder temperatures, the National Weather Service forecasts a 0% precipitation probability each day through Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to return to the lower and middle 60s early next week, with partly cloudy conditions continuing.

Residents should prepare for chilly mornings while enjoying an extended stretch of dry weather.