Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Weather: Cold Front Brings Breezy Evening Nov 5

Photo: Country Herald

DALLAS, TX – A cold front will sweep across North and Central Texas Thursday afternoon and evening, November 5, bringing shifting winds, breezy conditions and a limited chance of rain through midnight. Residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding communities could notice changing weather conditions as the system moves through.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the front will arrive Thursday afternoon, with most locations remaining dry despite scattered showers potentially developing across northern and eastern portions of the region.

Rain Chances Increase After 5 PM Forecasters identify 5 p.m. through midnight Thursday as the primary window for possible rain showers.

Rain probabilities remain relatively low, generally between 10% and 20%, with the greatest chances concentrated across North and East Texas.

Communities near Sherman, Paris, Canton and areas east of Dallas have the better opportunity to receive rainfall.

However, widespread rain is not anticipated, and many neighborhoods could remain completely dry.

Dallas-Fort Worth Temperatures Near 78 Degrees Afternoon temperatures will remain relatively mild before the front moves through.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs of approximately 78 degrees across Dallas-Fort Worth, 79 in Waco and 81 in Killeen.

Farther north, Sherman and Paris are expected to reach 76 degrees, while Bowie and Canton could see highs near 75.

Behind the front, winds will shift from the northwest at approximately 10 to 15 mph.

The changing wind direction may become noticeable during the evening commute and overnight hours.

What Residents Should Expect Tonight Although rain chances remain limited, motorists traveling across North Texas Thursday evening should be prepared for occasional wet pavement where showers develop.

Residents planning outdoor activities should monitor changing conditions, particularly between 5 p.m. and midnight.

The forecast does not indicate widespread severe weather with this frontal passage.

For the latest local forecasts and updates, visit weather.gov/FWD.