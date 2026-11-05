Twin Cities, MN Weather: Cold Friday Morning, Warmer by Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Residents across central and southern Minnesota can expect one more cloudy, chilly Thursday, November 5, before sunshine returns and temperatures gradually climb through the weekend. However, overnight temperatures could fall into the 20s across portions of the region before the warmup begins.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities office, lingering rain showers will end across eastern portions of the forecast area by late Thursday morning, leaving widespread cloud cover for much of the day.

Thursday Brings Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Thursday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach between 40 and 50 degrees across the region.

Communities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Mankato and surrounding areas will experience mostly overcast conditions before skies begin clearing Friday.

Overnight lows Thursday night are forecast between 28 and 32 degrees, with some locations potentially reaching the freezing mark.

Sunshine Returns Friday and Saturday Friday will bring improving conditions as clouds gradually break apart, allowing sunshine to return across much of central and southern Minnesota.

Afternoon highs Friday are expected to reach 40 to 45 degrees.

Temperatures Friday night could fall between 25 and 30 degrees, making for another cold start Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature more sunshine, with afternoon temperatures recovering to 45 to 55 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates significantly less cloud cover Saturday compared with Thursday, offering improved conditions for outdoor activities.

Sunday Warmup Brings Highs Near 58 Degrees The warming trend will continue Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the 52- to 58-degree range.

Overnight lows are expected to moderate into the lower to upper 30s.

For residents planning weekend travel, recreation or outdoor events, Saturday and Sunday currently offer the most favorable conditions.

The National Weather Service encourages residents to monitor local forecasts as overnight temperatures and cloud coverage can vary across the region.