Omaha Weather Nov 7: Freezing Temps Near 29° Saturday Morning

Photo: Country Herald

OMAHA, NE – Residents across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are facing a chilly start to the weekend, with temperatures potentially dropping below freezing Saturday morning before a noticeable warmup sends afternoon highs toward 70 degrees early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across parts of the region Saturday morning, bringing freezing conditions before several days of sunshine and warmer weather.

Saturday Morning Freeze Could Bring Temperatures Near 29° Thursday will remain relatively cool, with morning sprinkles possible and afternoon temperatures reaching 48 to 54 degrees. Rain chances are limited to approximately 20%.

Friday brings partly sunny skies, with highs between 45 and 50 degrees and overnight lows ranging from 32 to 38 degrees.

The coldest conditions are expected Saturday morning, when temperatures could fall between 29 and 34 degrees.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants or exposed seasonal vegetation may want to take precautions ahead of the early morning chill.

Despite the freezing start, Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to rebound into the middle and upper 50s under sunny skies.

Temperatures Could Reach 71° Monday The weekend will bring a noticeable shift toward warmer conditions.

Sunday is expected to feature sunshine and highs between 59 and 64 degrees, followed by an even warmer Monday.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures could reach 64 to 71 degrees across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

That represents a potential temperature swing of more than 40 degrees between Saturday morning's coldest readings and Monday's warmest afternoon temperatures.

Tuesday and Wednesday should remain relatively mild, with highs generally between 60 and 68 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Several Dry Days Ahead The National Weather Service expects an extended stretch of mainly dry weather following Thursday's limited precipitation chances.

Residents planning weekend travel or outdoor activities can expect improving conditions, although Saturday morning's freezing temperatures remain the primary concern.